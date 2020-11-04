Global Proximity Mobile Payments Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Proximity Mobile Payments estimated at US$121.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 42.9% over the period 2020-2027. Near Field Communication (NFC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Barcode Payments segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961113/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40.2% CAGR



The Proximity Mobile Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 40.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.3% and 36% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Alphabet, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

MasterCard, Inc.

PayPal, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Visa, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961113/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Proximity Mobile Payment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Proximity Mobile Payments Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Near Field Communication (NFC) (Mode of Payment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Near Field Communication (NFC) (Mode of Payment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Barcode Payments (Mode of Payment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Barcode Payments (Mode of Payment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Proximity Mobile Payment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Proximity Mobile Payments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Payment:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Payment for 2020

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Proximity Mobile Payments: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Payment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Proximity Mobile Payments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Proximity Mobile Payments Market by Mode of

Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in France by Mode of

Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: French Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Payment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Proximity Mobile Payments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Payment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Proximity Mobile Payments Market by Mode of

Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Proximity Mobile Payments:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode

of Payment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Proximity Mobile Payments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment:

2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Asia-Pacific by

Mode of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Proximity Mobile Payments Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Proximity Mobile Payments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Payment: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Proximity Mobile Payments Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Payment for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961113/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

