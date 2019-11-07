Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Report 2019: Market was Valued at $30.13 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Grow to $46.57 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Drugs Global Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global psoriasis market was valued at about $30.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $46.57 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2022.



The psoriasis drugs market consists of sales of psoriasis drugs. Psoriasis is a persistent skin disorder which causes distress and pain through patches of abnormal skin. Psoriasis can be caused due to injuries to skin, medications, genetics, infection, diet, weather, etc. The drugs vary depending on the severity of the infection and provide relief from infections. Examples of drugs in the psoriasis market include Clobetasol (Temovate), triamcinolone (Aristocort), fluocinolone (Synalar), and betamethasone (Diprolene).



North America was the largest region in the psoriasis drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The psoriasis drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is driving the Psoriasis market. Psoriasis is caused due to immune system, genetics and environment. The rise in psoriasis patients in the past few years can be mainly attributed to climate change, stress and unhealthy lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), psoriasis had affected at least 100 million individuals worldwide in 2016.



The high cost of psoriasis therapy is a restraint for the psoriasis market. According to a study conducted by JAMA Dermatology in 2019, the typical psoriasis treatments with biologics are very costly, ranging between $10,000 and $25,000 per year. The high cost is because patent protections are preventing many alternative drugs.



Combination therapy is an emerging trend in the psoriasis market. Combination therapy is an f treatment that combines two different psoriasis treatments at the same time. When two drugs with different mechanisms of action are combined (combination therapy), the effect is greater than that obtained by monotherapy (treatment with a single drug). Studies suggest that combination therapy eases psoriasis symptoms more effectively than a single therapy and has lesser side effects. An example of combination therapy for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is taltz (ixekizumab) with methotrexate developed by Eli Lilly and Company.



The process of approval of psoriasis drugs is becoming easier globally. This is evident from the increasing approvals of drugs for psoriasis in the recent years. Some of the examples include the first regulatory approval of SKYRIZI (risankizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in Japan in 2019, and the approval of a new treatment for plaque psoriasis in Europe in 2018. Hence, the increasing ease of drug approvals is expected to drive the psoriasis drugs market in the coming years.



Major players in the market are AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company and Celgene Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Psoriasis Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Psoriasis Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Psoriasis Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Psoriasis Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Interleukin Inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Anti-Inflammatory

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

4.2. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

4.3. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Types, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Small Molecules

Biologics

4.4. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Tropical

Injectable

4.5. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Disease Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Plaque Psoriasis

Nail Psoriasis

Guttate Psoriasis

Pustular Psoriasis

Erythrodermic Psoriasis

5. Psoriasis Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc

Pfizer Inc

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co Inc

Janssen Biotech Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stiefel Laboratories Inc

AstraZeneca

UCB

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Forward Pharma

Almirall

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Biogen Idec

Biocon

Celltrion Inc

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

