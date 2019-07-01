Global Psoriatic Arthritis Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026: AbbVie Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Psoriatic Arthritis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the psoriatic arthritis market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The prevalence of psoriatic arthritis in Europe and America ranges from 0.02% to 0.42%, while in Asia there are estimates of 0.001% in Japan and 0.02% in China .

The approved drugs in the psoriatic arthritis space focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of approved drugs are administered via the subcutaneous route, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, oral, and topical formulations.

The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for psoriatic arthritis are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA stage.

Therapies in development for psoriatic arthritis focus on targets such as TNF-alpha, IL-23, JAK/STAT, IL-17, selections, IL-6, and potassium channels. These drugs are administered via the oral, subcutaneous, and intravenous routes.

High-impact upcoming events in the psoriatic arthritis space comprise an expected CHMP opinion for Biosimilar Etanercept (Lupin), a supplemental CHMP opinion for Inflectra, and the FDA's decision on a BLA for Biosimilar Adalimumab (Samsung Bioepis).

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I psoriasis asset is 18.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 82%. Drugs, on average, take 7.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.7 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.

There have been 13 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving psoriatic arthritis drugs during 2014-19. The $595m collaboration agreement signed in 2016 between AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim to develop and market BI 655066 for psoriasis was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for psoriatic arthritis have been in the late phases of development, with 79% of trials in Phase III-IV, and only 21% in Phase I-II.

The US leads the number of psoriatic arthritis clinical trials globally, while Germany leads the major EU markets. Clinical trial activity in the psoriatic arthritis space is dominated by completed trials. AbbVie has the highest number of completed clinical trials for psoriatic arthritis, with 25 trials.

AbbVie leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for psoriatic arthritis, followed by Johnson & Johnson

