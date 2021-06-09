Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Research Report 2021-2026: Focus on Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, MDMA, Ketamine, Psilocybin, Others

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Psychedelic Drugs Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Pipeline Drugs and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in the year 2020.

The psychedelic drugs market with major potential for treatment of mental illnesses is likely to see more demand and hence likely to attract major investments in the near future.

The Covid-19 pandemic has restricted the movement of people, confining them in their homes, caused severe trauma and stress in the form of sadness and loneliness and has affected the mental health of individuals. As a result, in many countries, people are facing medical conditions like depression and anxiety.



The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is expected to boost psychedelic market growth.



In addition, rising research and development activities in psychedelic therapeutics categories across the world have supported industrial development significantly. Companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel psychedelic treatment molecules with minimal side effects associated with these products. This has further resulted in a strong platform for the further growth of the psychedelic drug industry during the forecast period.



The North America region dominates the psychedelic drugs market. In North America, growing awareness of mental health disorders such as depression and stress is expected to boost the psychedelic drug market growth. Social elements such as economic stress, the partition of family-oriented supporting structures, exacerbating environmental conditions are further estimated to accelerate market growth during forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Psychedelic Drugs Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses Psychedelic Drugs Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Intravenous, Others)

The report further assesses the Psychedelic Drugs Market by Drug (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, MDMA, Ketamine, Psilocybin, Others)

The report further assesses the Psychedelic Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

The Global Psychedelic Drugs has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India )

, and ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ) The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions and Product Launch. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, By Route of Administration, By Drug and By Distribution Channel. Additionally, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, NUMINUS WELLNESS INC WS, COMPASS Pathways PLC, Mindset Pharma, Mydecine Innovations Group, TRYP Therapeutics Inc, MindMed and Cybin Inc.

Key Target Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Government and Research Organisations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Product Outlook



4. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Psychedelic Drugs Market



5. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation By Route of Administration (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: By Route of Administration

5.2 Oral Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Intranasal Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Intravenous Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: By Drug

6.2 Gamma-hydroxybutyrate Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 Ketamine Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 Psilocybin Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 MDMA Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: By Distribution Channel

7.2 Hospitals Pharmacy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 Retail Pharmacy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 Online Pharmacy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: By Region



9. North America Psychedelic Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Psychedelic Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Drivers

12.2 Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Restraints

12.3 Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Product approvals

13.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis



15. Psychedelic Drugs Pipeline Development



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Johnson & Johnson

16.2 Pfizer

16.3 AbbVie Inc.

16.4 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

16.5 NUMINUS WELLNESS INC WS

16.6 COMPASS Pathways PLC

16.7 Mindset Pharma

16.8 Mydecine Innovations Group

16.9 TRYP Therapeutics Inc

16.10 MindMed

16.11 Cybin Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8cucm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

