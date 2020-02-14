Global Psychiatrists Industry Outlook 2020-2023 - Service Providers Should Consider Providing Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy Interventions
Feb 14, 2020, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psychiatrists Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global psychiatrists market reached a value of nearly $197 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach nearly $256.9 billion by 2023.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the economic growth and the rise in disposable incomes in emerging markets, government initiatives for mental health reforms, and technological advances in healthcare. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were limited healthcare access in low-income countries, and social stigma associated with mental illness globally.
Going forward, increasing global economic growth, private health insurance reforms, and increasing social acceptance of mental health issues will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the psychiatrists market in the future include shortages of mental health professionals and the high costs of psychiatric services.
The psychiatrists market is segmented by type of mental disorder into alcohol abuse mental and behavioral disorders, psychoactive substance use mental and behavioral disorders, schizophrenia, schizotypal and delusional disorders, mood (anxiety and depression) disorders and other mental and behavioral disorders. The other mental and behavioral disorders market was the largest segment of the psychiatrists market, accounting for $69.7 billion or 35.4% of the total in 2019. The psychoactive substance use mental and behavioral disorders segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.5%.
The psychiatrists market is also segmented by type of patient into inpatient and outpatient. The psychiatrists for the inpatients market was the largest segment of the psychiatrists market, accounting for $144.4 billion or 73.3% of the total in 2019. The psychiatrists for the outpatients market are expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.5%.
North America was the largest psychiatrist market, accounting for 47.9% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the psychiatrists market will be the Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.8% and 11.2% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.17% and 7.95% respectively.
The psychiatrists market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top 10 players in the market constituted 11.8% of the total market in 2018. Players in the market include UK National Health Service, Universal Health Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, New-York Presbyterian University Hospital, and Columbia and Cornell and Mayo Clinic, Rochester and others.
The top opportunities in the global psychiatrists market will arise in the psychiatric services for mood (anxiety and depression) disorders segment, which will gain $19.2 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The psychiatrists' market size will gain the most in the USA at $19.1 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the psychiatrists market include investing in the psychiatric genetics studies to improve mental health treatment methods, deploying virtual mental health counseling systems to ensure efficiencies in processes and operations and to reduce costs and putting emphasis on the quality of the treatment provided to the patients to attract more patients and increase revenue.
Player-based strategies for the psychiatrists market include improving the mental health of children and the young population through the launch of mental health support teams, expanding the mental health business through strategic acquisitions and satisfying patients through improved treatment methods achieved by rigorous research.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the author recommends the psychiatry service providers to consider providing cognitive-behavioral therapy interventions, collaborate across verticals and industries to provide value-based healthcare, focus on providing treatment services and preventive and promotional activities delivered by primary care centers, and educate and create awareness programs about mental health problems.
Customer Information
- Millennials are using walk-in clinics and telemedicine services more than their older counterparts
- Patients in india receiving mental health service are most satisfied
- Positive opinion towards psychiatrists in india
- Psychotherapy is most recommended for schizophrenia and depression
Trends & Strategies
- Discoveries in psychiatric genetics
- Adoption of mobile and connected technologies for psychiatric diagnosis
- Use of telepsychiatry technology
- Increasing mergers and acquisitions
- Emphasis on quality
- Adoption of cognitive behavioral therapy and applied behavioral analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 360 Behavioral Health
- Acadia Healthcare
- Al Amal Psychiatric Complex
- Al Zahra Hospital Dubai
- Alita Care
- Ambrosia Treatment Center of Medford
- Applied Behavioral Associates, LLC
- Atar Capital
- Baillie Henderson Hospital
- Bethel Foundation
- Bournewood Health Systems
- Cambian Group's Adult Services Division
- Carolina Partners In Mental HealthCare
- Carrier Clinic
- Central Institute of Psychiatry
- Centria Autism Services
- Discovery Behavioral Health
- Denmar Specialist Psychiatrist Hospital (PTY) Ltd
- East London NHS Foundation Trust
- Forest Independent Hospital
- Graylands Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health
- HCA Healthcare
- Hospital Alemn
- Hospital Britnico
- Hunterscraig Psychiatric Clinic
- IASIS Healthcare
- Institute of Behaviour and Allied Sciences
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
- Kirkwood Sanatorium
- Kursk Clinical Psychiatric Hospital
- LEARN Behavioral
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry
- Mayo Clinic
- McLean Hospital
- Menninger Clinic
- Mental Health and Neurosciences
- Mission Health
- National Center For Neurology and Psychiatry
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences
- New-York Presbyterian University Hospital
- Nightingale Hospital
- Passport To Adaptive Living
- Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC
- Psychiatric Clinic of General Faculty Hospital (Czech Republic)
- Psychiatric Hospital Doctor Gheorghe Preda
- Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital
- River Cities Capital Funds
- Seiwa Hospital
- Sheppard Pratt Health System
- St. Luke's International Hospital
- Steward Health Care
- The Center for Addiction and Mental health
- The Menninger Clinic
- The Priory
- The Royal
- The University of Tokyo Hospital
- Tokyo Metropolitan Matsuzawa Hospital
- Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital
- Total Spectrum
- Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust
- UK NHS
- Umzimzulu Hospital
- Universal Health Services
- University of Tokyo Hospital
- Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences
- Weinberger Clinic
- Wenzhou Kangning Hospital
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uen8e2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article