Global Psychiatry Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

Sep 23, 2021, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 780 psychiatry deal records from this report "Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Psychiatry disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Psychiatry partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Psychiatry partnering agreement structure
- Psychiatry partnering contract documents
- Top Psychiatry deals by value
- Most active Psychiatry dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Psychiatry disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Psychiatry deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Psychiatry deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Psychiatry dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Psychiatry dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Psychiatry deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Psychiatry dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Psychiatry deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Psychiatry partnering deals by specific Psychiatry target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Psychiatry therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Psychiatry partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Psychiatry partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Psychiatry technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Psychiatry trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Psychiatry dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Psychiatry deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Psychiatry deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 780 Psychiatry deal records
- The leading Psychiatry deals by value since 2014
- Most active Psychiatry dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: Akathisia, Anxiety disorder, Generalised anxiety disorder, Panic disorder, Post traumatic stress disorder, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Bipolar disorder, Chronic fatigue syndrome, Cognitive impairment, Delirium, Dementia, Alzheimers, Dementia with lewy bodies, Vascular dementia, Depression, Dystonia, Eating disorder, Anorexia, Bulimia, Learning disability, Aspergers, Autism, Mania, Obsessive compulsive disorder, Personality disorder, Schizophrenia, Sleep disorders, Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Sleep apnoea, Tardive dyskinesia, Tourettes, plus other psychiatric indications.
In Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 780 psychiatry deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Global Psychiatry Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Psychiatry deal trends since 2014
- Access Psychiatry deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Research hundreds of actual contracts between Psychiatry partner companies
- Comprehensive access to over 780 links to actual Psychiatry deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Indepth review of Psychiatry deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers
- Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Identify key terms under which companies partner Psychiatry opportunities
- Uncover companies actively partnering Psychiatry opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Psychiatry dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Psychiatry partnering over the years
2.3. Psychiatry partnering by deal type
2.4. Psychiatry partnering by industry sector
2.5. Psychiatry partnering by stage of development
2.6. Psychiatry partnering by technology type
2.7. Psychiatry partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Psychiatry partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Psychiatry partnering
3.3. Psychiatry partnering headline values
3.4. Psychiatry deal upfront payments
3.5. Psychiatry deal milestone payments
3.6. Psychiatry royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Psychiatry deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Psychiatry partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Psychiatry
4.4. Top Psychiatry deals by value
Chapter 5 - Psychiatry contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Psychiatry partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Psychiatry dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Psychiatry therapeutic target
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
