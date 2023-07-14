Global PTFE Fabric Market Projected to Reach USD 1.1 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Demand from Emerging Markets

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Jul, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Fiber- Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration, Medical), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PTFE fabric market is expected to witness significant growth, with a projected value of USD 1.1 billion by 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market, valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022, is driven by the increasing demand for PTFE fabric in emerging markets and the growing industrialization across various sectors.

The food segment dominates the PTFE fabric market, accounting for the largest share in terms of value. PTFE fabric plays a critical role in the food industry, particularly as a preferred material for food-grade non-stick coatings. Its anti-friction, non-flammable, hydrophobic, and non-toxic properties make it highly suitable for non-stick cookware and other food-related applications.

Among different types of PTFE fabric, PTFE coated fabric is experiencing the fastest growth. This type of fabric is widely used in architectural membranes for tensile structures, such as roofing applications in the construction industry. It is also extensively employed in the food processing industry to manufacture conveyor belts and adhesive tapes.

North America emerges as the second-largest market for PTFE fabric, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico being the major contributors. The region benefits from a strong industrial base in developed economies and is home to key players such as Taconic, W.L. Gore Associates, The Chemours Company, and Birdair.

Market Dynamics:

  • Drivers:
    • High Demand for PTFE Fabric in the Automotive Industry
    • Growing Demand for PTFE-Coated Woven Fabric as Architectural Fabric
    • Increasing Consumption of Composite Fabric for Industrial Applications
  • Restraints:
    • High Cost of PTFE Coated Fabric Compared with PVC Coated Fabric
    • Environmental Impact of PTFE Fabric Manufacturing
  • Opportunities:
    • Increasing Investments in the Food Processing Industry in Emerging Countries
    • Growing Opportunities from the Medical Industry
  • Challenges:
    • Volatility in Raw Material Prices
    • Non-Biodegradability of PTFE Fabric

Premium Insights:

  • High Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific During the Forecast Period
  • China Led PTFE Fabric Market in Asia-Pacific
  • PTFE Coated Fabric Segment to Dominate the Overall Market
  • Food Segment to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period
  • India to be the Fastest-Growing Market During the Forecast Period

Key players in the PTFE fabric market include:

  • Aetna Plastics
  • Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Birdair
  • Chukoh Chemical Industries
  • Cs Hyde Company
  • Curbell Plastics
  • Daikin Industries
  • Eder
  • Fiberflon
  • Fothergill Group
  • Honda Sangyo Co. Ltd.
  • Om Industrial Fabrics
  • Qingdao Bocheng Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
  • Sefar
  • Siftex Equipment Company, Inc.
  • Taconic
  • Techbeltl
  • Textiles Coated International
  • The Chemours Company
  • Toss GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Urja Fabrics
  • W.F. Lake Corporation
  • W.L. Gore & Associates
  • Zhejiang Kertice Hi-Tech Fluor-Material Co., Ltd.

The global PTFE fabric market is poised for remarkable growth, fueled by increasing investments in the food processing industry, rising demand from the medical sector, and expanding opportunities in emerging countries. However, challenges related to the high cost of PTFE coated fabric compared to PVC coated fabric, environmental impact, raw material price volatility, and non-biodegradability of PTFE fabric need to be addressed.

