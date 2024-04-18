Global Public Affairs Executive Mark Elliot Joins Crowell & Moring International

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark T. Elliot has joined Crowell & Moring International LLC (CMI) as senior director, bringing more than three decades of experience providing strategic public affairs, communications, government affairs and trade policy advice across a range of sectors and regions.

Crowell & Moring International senior director Mark Elliot

Elliot is a trusted advisor and has developed and executed strategies to shape health care and pharmaceutical environments across international markets. At CMI, Elliot will provide strategic support to clients in influencing and advocating international policy, market access, solving complex challenges across the corporate, government, and political landscapes. He will also work closely with lawyers at Crowell & Moring, including those within the International Trade and Health Care groups.

Prior to joining CMI, Elliot was senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group and an executive vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he led the Global Innovation Policy Center as it championed innovation and intellectual property as vital to the global economy. He led a coalition of 50+ global companies and organizations across several industry sectors including healthcare, film, music, manufacturing, technology and retail brands. Elliot also spent almost a decade at Pfizer, holding a number of positions, including senior director of international public affairs and policy.

"Mark's global experience in heavily regulated industries, ranging from healthcare to intellectual property, to international trade, and beyond, will immediately deepen and broaden our client offerings," said Geralyn Ritter, president and CEO of CMI. "With the advent of new technologies, the healthcare system has been stretched to the limit and entities at every level are struggling to keep up with the change, pay for the progress, and ensure access to innovation. Mark is the perfect person to step in and help navigate and adapt for the future."

Throughout his career, Elliot has engaged national and international leaders, testifying before U.S. House and Senate Committees, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and the International Trade Commission. He also spent more than a decade in various positions in the Australian government.

"It is an honor and privilege to work alongside Geralyn Ritter and Joe Damond, two stellar advocates I have known for almost two decades, along with the remarkable CMI team," Elliot said. "I am excited to role my sleeves up and get to work advocating for our clients around the world."

About Crowell & Moring International LLC

Crowell & Moring International is a global government relations, public policy and public affairs firm that provides strategic business advice, market access, coalition building, stakeholder engagement, advocacy, and geopolitical analysis services to clients around the world. The team, based in Washington, D.C., Singapore and Hong Kong, includes professionals who have served at the White House, within ministries in the Asia-Pacific, in senior roles on Capitol Hill, and in key U.S. government agencies.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

