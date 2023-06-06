Global Public Relation Robots Market Report 2023: Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence Bolsters Growth

06 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Relation Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global public relation robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Dynamics (Hyundai Motor Company)
- Hajime Research Institute Ltd.
- Hanson Robotics Limited
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd.
- Kawada Robotics Corporation
- SoftBank Robotics Corp. (SoftBank Group Corp.)
This report on global public relation robots market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global public relation robots market by segmenting the market based on product, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the public relation robots market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Application of Artificial Intelligence
- Rising Need to Improve Productivity and efficiency
Challenges
- High Maintenance Cost
- Increasing Dependency on Robots
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Telepresence Public Relation Robots
- Humanoid Public Relation Robots
- Others
by End User
- Hotels and Restaurants
- Mobile Guidance and Information
- Media Relation Robots
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cfg2d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article