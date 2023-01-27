Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract:
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032704/?utm_source=PRN
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Public Relations (PR) Tools estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Social Media Monitoring & Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Content Creation & Distribution segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
The Public Relations (PR) Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.
Publishing Tools Segment to Record 11% CAGR
In the global Publishing Tools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
AirPR
Business Wire Inc.
Cision AB
Google Inc.
iPR Software, Inc.
Iris PR Software
Isentia
Livefyre
Meltwater Inc.
Narrative Science
Onalytica
Outbrain Inc.
Prezly
Rocket Fuel
Salesforce
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Public Relations (PR) Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Monitoring & Management by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Social Media Monitoring &
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Social Media Monitoring &
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Creation & Distribution by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Content Creation &
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Content Creation &
Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Publishing Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Publishing Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Publishing Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Data Aggregation,
Monitoring & Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Aggregation,
Monitoring & Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Relationship Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Relationship Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Relationship Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Government & Public Sector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hosted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Hosted by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hosted by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media Monitoring &
Management, Content Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools,
Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship
Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content
Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation,
Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public Sector Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management,
Content Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data
Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content
Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation,
Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public Sector Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content
Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation,
Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public Sector Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Public Relations (PR) Tools
by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management,
Content Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data
Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management,
Content Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data
Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management,
Content Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data
Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations
(PR) Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT &
Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and
Government & Public Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Vertical - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail and Government & Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations
(PR) Tools by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Consumer
Goods & Retail and Government & Public Sector for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Deployment - Hosted and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Deployment - Hosted and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations
(PR) Tools by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hosted and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Relations (PR) Tools by Solution - Social Media
Monitoring & Management, Content Creation & Distribution,
Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and
Relationship Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Social Media Monitoring & Management,
Content Creation & Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data
Aggregation, Monitoring & Analysis and Relationship Management
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Public Relations (PR)
Tools by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation &
Distribution, Publishing Tools, Data Aggregation, Monitoring &
Analysis and Relationship Management for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
