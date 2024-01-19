Global Public Safety and Security Market Forecast to 2030: Integration of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Generating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Safety and Security Market by Offering, Technology, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study underscores the latest market trends, shares, and development forecasts, projecting a substantial increase in the global market size from $217.9 billion in 2023 to $461.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Public safety and security encompass the crucial deployment of devices, software, and services aimed at safeguarding the public, infrastructure, and other vital areas from potential safety threats. This market's growth trajectory is propelled by the increased use of AI, ML, and analytics within the sector; heightened public safety initiatives; and government efforts to mitigate risks associated with expanding urban populations.

Despite the optimism for growth, the market faces challenges, such as the requisite significant initial investments and complexities in deploying advanced systems. Nonetheless, opportunities abound with the integration of cloud computing and big data analytics, and the uptrend in terrorism and security breaches.

Market Dynamics and Segment Analysis

Technology: The Internet of Things (IoT) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, due to the increased need for real-time insights and situational awareness.

End Use: The hospitals and healthcare segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate, as the sector increasingly adopts safety devices to protect both people and sensitive data.

The market report is carefully segmented to reflect a broad spectrum of industry components, providing a thorough competitor analysis and evaluating market dynamics at a regional and global level. This foundation offers stakeholders a panoramic view of the current landscape and future prospects.

Global Industry Leaders and Innovations

Key industry players include prominent companies that operate across different regions, contributing to technological advancements and innovative approaches to public safety and security solutions. The wide array of offerings encompasses both products and services, addressing a comprehensive range of applications from threat detection to network security.

Emerging Trends and Market Insights

The report answers crucial questions about market drivers, challenges, and strategies, highlighting key trends and identifying high-growth countries. It provides a lens into local and regional players' competitive strategies, underlining the need for industry stakeholders to remain vigilant in a dynamically evolving market landscape.

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Growing Use of AI, ML, and Analytics to Enhance Public Safety and Security

Increasing Awareness and Training Initiatives for Public Safety and Security Supporting Market Growth

Government Focus on Managing the Needs of the Rising Urban Population Driving the Adoption of Public Safety and Security Products

Significant Initial Investment Requirements Hampering the Implementation of Public Safety and Security Solutions

Integration of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Generating Market Growth Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Terrorism and Security Breaches Boosting the Implementation of Public Safety and Security Systems

Complexities in Implementation Impacting the Adoption of Advanced Public Safety and Security Systems

Rising Cases of Data Theft Hindering Market Growth

Case Studies

Case Study A: CP Plus International Provided Safety Solutions to Government Schools in Delhi ( India ) for Monitoring School Premises

( ) for Monitoring School Premises Case Study B: CP Plus International Installed Surveillance Products at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Greater Noida ( India ) to Ensure Customer Safety

