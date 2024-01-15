Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Expanding Ecosystem of Public Safety-Grade LTE/5G Devices Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2023 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Annual investments in public safety LTE/5G infrastructure and devices reached $4.3 Billion in 2023, driven by both new projects and the expansion of existing dedicated, hybrid government-commercial and secure MVNO/MOCN networks.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE and 5G market, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, operational models, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies.

Complemented by an expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $5.7 Billion by the end of 2026. Despite the positive outlook, some significant challenges continue to plague the market. The most noticeable pain point is the lack of a D2D communications capability.

The ProSe (Proximity Services) chipset ecosystem failed to materialize in the LTE era due to limited support from chipmakers and terminal OEMs. However, the 5G NR sidelink interface offers a clean slate opportunity to introduce direct mode D2D communications for public safety broadband users, as well as coverage expansion in both on-network and off-network scenarios using UE-to-network and UE-to-UE relays respectively. Recent demonstrations of 5G NR sidelink-enabled MCX services by the likes of Qualcomm have generated renewed confidence in 3GPP technology for direct mode communications.

Until recently, another barrier impeding the market was the non-availability of cost-optimized RAN equipment and terminals that support operation in spectrum reserved for PPDR (Public Protection & Disaster Relief) communications - most notably Band 68 (698-703 / 753-758 MHz), which has been allocated for PPDR broadband systems in several national markets across Europe, including France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria and Cyprus. Other countries such as Greece, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, and Belgium are also expected to make this assignment. Since the beginning of 2023, multiple suppliers - including Ericsson, Nokia, Teltronic, and CROSSCALL - have introduced support for Band 68.

The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2023 to 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration, and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 1,300 global public safety LTE/5G engagements - as of Q1'2024.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the public safety LTE and 5G opportunity?

What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?

What will the market size be in 2026, and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?

What are the operational models and application scenarios of LTE and 5G for first responders?

What are the existing and candidate frequency bands for the operation of PPDR broadband systems?

How can public safety stakeholders leverage excess spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of purpose-built LTE and 5G NR infrastructure?

When will MCX, HPUE, IOPS, 5G MBS, 5G NR sidelink, NTN connectivity and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed?

What is the status of fully dedicated, hybrid government-commercial and secure MVNO/MOCN-based public safety broadband networks worldwide?

When will FirstNet, Safe-Net, ESN, RRF, SIRDEE, VIRVE 2.0 and other nationwide public safety broadband networks replace existing digital LMR systems?

What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and critical communications service providers?

What are the future prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), COW (Cell-on-Wheels), aerial cell sites and other rapidly deployable LTE and 5G NR-equipped network systems for incident command and emergency response needs?

How will 5G enable advanced features such as MCX services in high-density environments, UE-to-network and UE-to-UE relaying for coverage expansion, satellite-assisted NR access, high-precision positioning, and network slicing-based dynamic QoS guarantees and isolation?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Topics Covered

Introduction to public safety LTE and 5G

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of public safety LTE and 5G networks

Operational models for public safety LTE and 5G networks, including fully dedicated, shared core, hybrid government-commercial, secure MVNO/MOCN, commercial and sliced private networks

PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships) and other common approaches to financing and delivering dedicated nationwide public safety broadband networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, HPUE, IOPS, 5G MBS, ProSe and sidelink for D2D communications, rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems, QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), network slicing, end-to-end security, high-precision positioning, ATG/A2G (Air-to-Ground), and satellite-based NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) integration

Analysis of public safety broadband application scenarios and use cases, ranging from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to 5G era applications centered upon MCX services in high-density environments, massive-scale UHD video surveillance and analytics, AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality), drones and robotics

Key trends such as the growing prevalence of nationwide hybrid government-commercial broadband networks, production-grade deployments of 3GPP standards-compliant MCX services, LMR-based interim solutions for off-network communications, deployable LTE network assets for wildfire fighting and other disaster relief operations, and 5G NR-equipped portable networks supporting high-bandwidth, low-latency emergency communications.

Future roadmap for the public safety LTE and 5G market

Review of public safety LTE/5G engagements worldwide, including a detailed assessment of 18 nationwide public safety broadband projects and additional case studies of 50 dedicated, hybrid, secure MVNO/MOCN and commercial operator-supplied systems

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of 1,700 ecosystem players, including LTE/5G equipment suppliers and public safety-domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for public safety and government agencies, LTE/5G infrastructure, device and chipset suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure

Submarkets RAN (Radio Access Network) Mobile Core Backhaul & Transport

Technology Generations LTE 5G NR

Mobility Categories Fixed Base Stations & Infrastructure Deployable Network Assets

Deployable Network Asset Form Factors NIB (Network-in-a-Box) Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels) Aerial Cell Sites Maritime Platforms

RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes Macrocells Small Cells

Backhaul & Transport Network Transmission Mediums Fiber & Wireline Microwave Satellite



Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment

Technology Generations LTE 5G NR

Form Factors Smartphones & Handportable Terminals Mobile & Vehicular Routers Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment) Tablets & Notebook PCs IoT Modules, Dongles & Others



Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue

Technology Generations LTE 5G NR

Network Types Dedicated & Hybrid Government-Commercial Networks Secure MVNO & MOCN Networks Sliced & Commercial Mobile Networks



Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions

Submarkets Network Integration & Testing Device Management & User Services Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance Cybersecurity



Public Safety Broadband Applications

Submarkets Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications Real-Time Video Transmission Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services Mobile Office & Field Applications Location Services & Mapping Situational Awareness Command & Control AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)



