Global Public Safety LTE Industry
Aug 07, 2019, 15:36 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Public Safety LTE market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 25.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. E-UTRAN, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 26.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Million by the year 2025, E-UTRAN will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799459/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 31.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$310.2 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$209.4 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, E-UTRAN will reach a market size of US$125.2 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$598.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AT& T, Inc. (USA); Bittium Corporation (Finland); Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA); Cobham PLC (United Kingdom); Ericsson AB (Sweden); General Dynamics Corporation (USA); Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China); Kyocera Corporation (Japan); Leonardo SpA (Italy); Mentura Group Oy (Finland); Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA); Nokia Corporation (Finland); Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea); Sonim Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799459/?utm_source=PRN
PUBLIC SAFETY LTE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Public Safety LTE Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Consulting (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Integration (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Maintenance (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Public Safety LTE Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Public Safety LTE Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Applications)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Applications) MARKET Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Applications) MARKET Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Firefighting Services (Applications) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Firefighting Services (Applications) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Firefighting Services (Applications) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Disaster Management (Applications) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Disaster Management (Applications) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Disaster Management (Applications) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Emergency Medical Services (Applications) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Emergency Medical Services (Applications) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 15: Emergency Medical Services (Applications) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 16: E-UTRAN (Infrastructure) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: E-UTRAN (Infrastructure) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: E-UTRAN (Infrastructure) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: EPC (Infrastructure) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: EPC (Infrastructure) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: EPC (Infrastructure) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: End-Use Devices (Infrastructure) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: End-Use Devices (Infrastructure) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 24: End-Use Devices (Infrastructure) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Private (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Private (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Private (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Hybrid (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Hybrid (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Commercial (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Commercial (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Commercial (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Consulting (Service) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Consulting (Service) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Consulting (Service) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Integration (Service) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Integration (Service) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Integration (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Maintenance (Service) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Maintenance (Service) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Maintenance (Service) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Other Services (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Other Services (Service) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Other Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Public Safety LTE Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Consulting (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Integration (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Maintenance (Service) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 46: United States Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Public Safety LTE Market in the United States by
Applications: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Public Safety LTE Market in the United States by
Infrastructure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Public Safety LTE Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 53: United States Public Safety LTE Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Public Safety LTE Market in the United States by
Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 58: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Public Safety LTE Historic Market Review by
Applications in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Public Safety LTE Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Public Safety LTE Historic Market Review by
Infrastructure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Public Safety LTE Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Infrastructure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 65: Public Safety LTE Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Canadian Public Safety LTE Historic Market Review by
Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Public Safety LTE Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 70: Japanese Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications for
the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Public Safety LTE Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by
Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Infrastructure for
the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Public Safety LTE Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Infrastructure for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by
Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Public Safety
LTE Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Public Safety LTE Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese Public Safety LTE Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Japanese Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
period 2018-2025
Table 80: Public Safety LTE Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Japanese Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 82: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market by Applications:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Infrastructure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market by Infrastructure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Chinese Public Safety LTE Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Public Safety LTE Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Public Safety LTE Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Consulting (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Integration (Service) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Maintenance (Service) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 94: European Public Safety LTE Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018-2025
Table 98: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Applications: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2018-2025
Table 101: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Infrastructure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Public Safety LTE Market Assessment in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: European Public Safety LTE Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: European Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 107: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 109: Public Safety LTE Market in France by Applications:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: French Public Safety LTE Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by
Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Public Safety LTE Market in France by
Infrastructure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: French Public Safety LTE Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by
Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: French Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 116: French Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Public Safety LTE Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: French Public Safety LTE Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 120: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 121: Public Safety LTE Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Public Safety LTE Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Infrastructure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: German Public Safety LTE Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 128: Public Safety LTE Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: German Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Public Safety LTE Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: German Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 132: German Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 133: Italian Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Public Safety LTE Market by Applications:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Italian Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Infrastructure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Public Safety LTE Market by Infrastructure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 140: Italian Public Safety LTE Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 141: Public Safety LTE Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Italian Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Public Safety LTE Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 144: Italian Public Safety LTE Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications
for the period 2018-2025
Table 146: Public Safety LTE Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Share
Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Infrastructure for the period 2018-2025
Table 149: Public Safety LTE Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Infrastructure for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Share
Analysis by Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Public
Safety LTE Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 152: Public Safety LTE Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 153: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the period 2018-2025
Table 155: Public Safety LTE Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 156: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 157: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018-2025
Table 158: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2018-2025
Table 161: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Infrastructure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 164: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 165: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 167: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 169: Public Safety LTE Market in Asia-Pacific by
Applications: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis
by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Public Safety LTE Market in Asia-Pacific by
Infrastructure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis
by Infrastructure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Public Safety LTE Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 181: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Review by Applications in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 184: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Infrastructure: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Review by Infrastructure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Infrastructure for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 187: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 188: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Historic Market
Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 192: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AT&T
BITTIUM CORPORATION
CISCO SYSTEMS
COBHAM PLC
ERICSSON AB
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
KYOCERA CORPORATION
LEONARDO SPA
MENTURA GROUP OY
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
NOKIA CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799459/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article