Global Public Transport Landscape Report 2023-2030: Digitization, Integrated Mobility, and Equity to Ensure Future Growth Potential

The public transport market is estimated to exceed $540 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in technology, sustainability goals, passenger-centric approaches, and collaborative efforts. The integration of technology, sustainable practices, and MaaS platforms are reshaping the way people travel, making public transportation more efficient, accessible, and environment-friendly.

Public transportation plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges of urban mobility, sustainability, and connectivity. Across the world, various emerging trends are shaping the future of public transportation systems. This study explores some of these key trends, highlighting their potential impact on transportation networks and the overall passenger experience.

One prominent trend is the integration of technology and data-driven solutions. Intelligent transportation systems are being adopted to optimize operations, improve service reliability, and enhance the overall efficiency of public transportation. Real-time passenger information systems, mobile apps, and smart ticketing solutions enable travelers to access up-to-date information, plan their journeys, and seamlessly pay for fares. Cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are revolutionizing the transportation landscape by optimizing it and enabling a more connected and efficient mobility ecosystem.

Another important trend is the focus on sustainability and electrification. With increasing concerns about climate change and air pollution, public transportation systems are transitioning towards greener and more sustainable options. Electrification of buses and trains, along with the integration of shared mobility services, such as micro-mobility sharing and DRT, provides additional eco-friendly transportation options.

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is also gaining traction. Through a single app or platform, travelers can plan, book, and pay for their entire journey, combining multiple modes such as public transport, ride sharing, bike sharing, and even micro-mobility options. MaaS holds the potential to enhance the overall travel experience, increase ridership, and reduce private car usage by offering personalized, on-demand transportation solutions. Consumer preferences are shifting towards mobility options that offer flexibility and personalized experiences.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Investment in Infrastructure

Push for Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Technology Convergence and Stakeholder Collaboration

Research Highlights

Strategic imperatives and growth environment

Key industry drivers and challenges

Competitive benchmarking of the public transport operators in each region

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key trends that will drive the public transport landscape?

The size of the public transport market at a global and a regional level

What strategies can make public transport successful?

Key elements of an evolving public transport landscape?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Public Transport Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Where Does Public Transportation Fit In?

Definition and Segmentation

Regions

Why is Public Transport Important in Cities?

Major Stakeholders

Key Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Gross Market Revenue (GMR) Forecast

Gross Market Revenue (GMR) Forecast by Region

GMR Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Public Transport Maturity Index

Zero-carbon Deadlines Driving Government Focus on Public Transport

Pressure to Meet the Zero-carbon Deadlines

Competitive Environment

3. Key Elements of Evolving Public Transportation

Key Elements of the Evolving Public Transport Landscape

Key Trends Defining the Public Transport Market

Digitization of Public Transport Ticketing

DRT Technology and Public Transport - A Promising Duo

Global Transport Electrification Projects

Evolving Toward Urban Mobility Operating Systems

Integrated Mobility and Public Transport

Accessibility and Inclusivity of Public Transport

4. Public Transport Landscape, Europe

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Revenue (GMR) Forecast

Forecast Analysis

European Strategies for Encouraging Public Transportation

Competitive Benchmarking

Case Study - TfL: Increasing Modal Share

5. Public Transport Landscape, North America

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Revenue (GMR) Forecast

Forecast Analysis

North American Strategies for Encouraging Public Transportation

Competitive Benchmarking

Case Study: New York

6. Public Transport Landscape, APAC

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Revenue (GMR) Forecast

Forecast Analysis

APAC Strategies for Encouraging Public Transportation

Competitive Benchmarking

Case Study - TfNSW Australia: Integrated Mobility

7. Public Transport Landscape, Rest of World

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Key Strategies for Encouraging Public Transportation

Competitive Benchmarking

Case Study - TransMilenio, Bogota : Modern Bus System

