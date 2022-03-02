Global Public Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market Report 2022-2026: Key Market Trends, Market Forecasts, Risk Posture, Market Dynamics, and Vendor Dynamics

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market, Global, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, market forecasts, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the lives of billions of people worldwide. Most people saw the height of the pandemic's impact in 2020 when governments were scrambling to implement mitigating steps to curb the spread and lethality of the virus.



Organizations of all kinds have undergone digital transformation journeys to prepare themselves for the rapid changes in the enterprise environment and create competitive advantages against their rivals. One of the focal points of digital transformation is the customer journey, primarily through online platforms and digital touchpoints.



When a company takes adequate measures to secure its network, malicious attacks can still infiltrate vulnerable gateways between the company and its customer. These then lead to man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks which can be prevented by encrypting data from the point of origin to its destination.



A TLS certificate is encryption technology installed on Web servers that enable secure transmission of sensitive data through an encrypted connection. TLS certificates protect any data transmission against compromise or capture by cyber adversaries.



Certificate Authorities (CAs) issue transport layer security (TLS) certificates that validate the digital identity of a business and encrypt communication between the consumer and the website.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Public TLS Certificate Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Public TLS Certificate Market

Scope of Analysis

TLS Certificates and the CIA Triad

Market Definitions

TLS Certificates and Roles

Public TLS Certificate Market, Segmentation

Key Competitors - Public TLS Certificate Market

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Risks to Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share, Public TLS Certificate Market

Revenue Share Comparison of TOP Participants, Public TLS Certificate Market

Price Range of CAs

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, DV Certificate

Key Growth Metrics for DV Certificate

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, DV Certificate

Revenue Share, DV Certificate

Revenue Forecast and Revenue Share Analysis, DV Certificate

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, OV Certificate

Key Growth Metrics for OV Certificate

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, OV Certificate

Revenue Share, OV Certificate

Revenue Forecast and Revenue Share Analysis, OV Certificate

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, EV Certificate

Key Growth Metrics for EV Certificate

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, EV Certificate

Revenue Share, EV Certificate

Revenue Forecast and Revenue Share Analysis, EV Certificates

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Public TLS Certificate Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Certificate Life Cycle Management for Reducing Operational Workload

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion to Developing Economies to Gain Market Share

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrations to Provide Unified Experience in Certificate Management

7. Insights for CISOs, Public TLS Certificate Market

ECC Certificates

TLS Handshake

Risks in TLS Certificates

Considerations for TLS Implementation

Factors to Consider - TLS Certificates

Buying Guide - Browser Ubiquity

Buying Guide - Browser Compatibility

Buying Guide - Issuance Timeframe and Process

Buying Guide - Warranty

8. Next Steps

