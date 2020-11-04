Global Public Transport Smart Cards Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Public Transport Smart Cards estimated at US$63.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contact Smart Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contactless Smart Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Public Transport Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Other Interfaces Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Other Interfaces segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 175-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Express Company

Atos SA

CPI Card Group, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

INSIDE Secure

NXP Semiconductors NV

Oberthur Technologies SA

Texas Instruments, Inc.









IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

