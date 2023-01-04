NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the pubs, bars and nightclubs market and is forecast to grow by $31.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Our report on the pubs, bars and nightclubs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of pubs and bars, changing consumer lifestyles and a rise in disposable income in APAC, and expansion and strategic acquisition of the commercial real estate sector.



The pubs, bars and nightclubs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Beverages

• Foods



By Application

• Men

• Women



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the off-premise sales as one of the prime reasons driving the pubs, bars and nightclubs market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in premium products and the rising popularity of coffee and craft beer among millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pubs, bars and nightclubs market covers the following areas:

• Pubs, bars and nightclubs market sizing

• Pubs, bars and nightclubs market forecast

• Pubs, bars and nightclubs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pubs, bars and nightclubs market vendors that include Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness. Also, the pubs, bars and nightclubs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



