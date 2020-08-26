GLOBAL PULMONARY DRUG DELIVERY MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global pulmonary drug delivery market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.06%, during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. The key drivers, such as advancements in technology, the surging prevalence of respiratory diseases, and the rising geriatric population, are attributed to market growth.







MARKET INSIGHTS

With its recent introduction into the pharmaceutical field, pulmonary drug delivery systems are used to treat both local as well as systemic types of lung diseases.They are characterized by their ability to directly deliver medication to the designated location in the body or other distant sites through the bloodstream.



Moreover, different forms of drug delivery systems, including inhalers and nebulizers, were introduced as alternative treatments for diverse lung conditions.

Technology plays a crucial role in daily lives, and is consistently evolving.As a result, the rising demand for innovative products, incorporated with changing lifestyles, the need for convenience, and better facilities, leads to technological developments.



Similarly, the market for pulmonary drug delivery is fuelled by rising advancements in technology, and is projected to generate potential growth opportunities. The limitations of conventional treatments, such as low efficacy and delayed onset of action, are also predicted to encourage the development of innovative and superior targeted drug delivery systems.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global pulmonary drug delivery market growth is geographically analyzed through the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to the high incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), indicating significant socioeconomic problems.



The rising number of patients with allergic rhinitis and asthma also contributes to the region's market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is competitive, with major players engaged in constant product developments, in addition to partnership agreements to ease market penetration.Moreover, the growing number of dealers and distributors is predicted to intensify the industry rivalry, in the upcoming years.



Leading companies operating in the market include, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, AstraZeneca PLC, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. 3M COMPANY

2. ACTELION PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

3. AEROGEN

4. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

5. ASTRAZENECA PLC

6. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

7. CLEMENT CLARKE INTERNATIONAL

8. GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC

9. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

10. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

11. MERCK & CO INC

12. NOVARTIS AG

13. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

14. VECTURA GROUP PLC



