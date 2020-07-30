Global Pulse Flours Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pulse Flours estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pea, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bean segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Pulse Flours market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Chickpea Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR



In the global Chickpea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Batory Foods, Inc.

Bean Growers Australia Limited

Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

Blue Ribbon Products, Inc.

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

EHL Ltd.

Great Western Grain Co. Ltd.

Ingredion, Inc.

SunOpta, Inc.

The Scoular Company

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pulse Flours Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pulse Flours Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pulse Flours Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pulse Flours Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pea (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pea (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pea (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Bean (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Bean (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Bean (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Chickpea (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chickpea (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Chickpea (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Lentil (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Lentil (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Lentil (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Food (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Food (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Food (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Feed (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Feed (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Feed (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pulse Flours Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Pulse Flours Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Pulse Flours Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Pulse Flours Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Pulse Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Pulse Flours Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Pulse Flours Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Pulse Flours Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Pulse Flours Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Pulse Flours: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Pulse Flours Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pulse

Flours in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Pulse Flours Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Pulse Flours Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Pulse Flours Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Pulse Flours Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Pulse Flours in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Pulse Flours Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pulse Flours Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Pulse Flours Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Pulse Flours Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Pulse Flours Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Pulse Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Pulse Flours Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Pulse Flours Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Pulse Flours Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Pulse Flours Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Pulse Flours Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Pulse Flours Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Pulse Flours Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Pulse Flours Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Pulse Flours Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Pulse Flours Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Pulse Flours Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Pulse Flours Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Pulse Flours in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Pulse Flours Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Pulse Flours: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Pulse Flours Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pulse Flours in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Pulse Flours Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Pulse Flours Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Pulse Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Pulse Flours Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Pulse Flours Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Pulse Flours Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Pulse Flours Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Pulse Flours Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Pulse Flours Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Pulse Flours Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Pulse Flours Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Pulse Flours Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Pulse Flours Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Pulse Flours Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Pulse Flours Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Pulse Flours Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Pulse Flours Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Pulse Flours Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Pulse Flours Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Pulse Flours Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Pulse Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Pulse Flours Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Pulse Flours Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Pulse Flours Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Pulse Flours Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Pulse Flours Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Pulse Flours Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pulse Flours: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Pulse Flours Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Pulse Flours in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pulse Flours Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Pulse Flours Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Pulse Flours Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Pulse Flours Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Pulse Flours Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Pulse Flours Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Pulse Flours Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Pulse Flours in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Pulse Flours Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Pulse Flours Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Pulse Flours Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Pulse Flours Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Pulse Flours Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Pulse Flours Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Pulse Flours Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Pulse Flours Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Pulse Flours Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Pulse Flours Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Pulse Flours Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Pulse Flours Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Pulse Flours Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Pulse Flours Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Pulse Flours Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Pulse Flours Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Pulse Flours Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Pulse Flours Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Pulse Flours Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Pulse Flours Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Pulse Flours Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Pulse Flours: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Pulse Flours Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pulse

Flours in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Pulse Flours Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Pulse Flours Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Pulse Flours Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Pulse Flours Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Pulse Flours Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Pulse Flours Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Pulse Flours Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Pulse Flours Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Pulse Flours Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Pulse Flours Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Pulse Flours in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Pulse Flours Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Pulse Flours Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Pulse Flours Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Pulse Flours Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Pulse Flours Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Pulse Flours Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Pulse Flours Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Pulse Flours Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Pulse Flours Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Pulse Flours Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Pulse Flours Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Pulse Flours Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Pulse Flours Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Pulse Flours Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Pulse Flours Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Pulse Flours Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

