Global Pulse Lavage Market Research Report 2023-2031: Rising Demand for Advanced Cleaning in Surgeries - Pulse Lavage Devices Set to Transform Procedures

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulse Lavage Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global pulse lavish market value was USD 0.35 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 0.72 billion by 2031.

Pulse lavage, a widely utilized technique in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, serves a vital role in cleaning and irrigating surgical sites. Over recent years, the demand for pulse lavage devices has surged, driven by the escalating number of orthopaedic surgeries and the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries. These devices offer a multitude of advantages compared to traditional cleaning methods, including enhanced speed and effectiveness in cleaning, reduced infection risks, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Pulse lavage devices find their primary application in orthopaedic surgery for wound irrigation and debridement. These surgical instruments play a crucial role in removing debris from bone surfaces and soft tissues within surgical wounds. Pulse lavage has proven to be an effective method for reducing postoperative infections and complications, employing a high-pressure pulsating stream of saline solution to cleanse wounds and eliminate bacteria, bone fragments, or other accumulated debris.

Anticipated growth lies ahead for the pulse lavage market, driven by factors such as the rising number of orthopaedic surgeries, an aging population, and an increasing demand for advanced medical devices.

Furthermore, the market is poised to benefit from the introduction of technologically advanced pulse lavage systems, including wireless connectivity and automatic calibration features, set to drive further growth. Nevertheless, challenges such as the high cost of these devices and the need for skilled professionals to operate them may present obstacles to market expansion.

In conclusion, the pulse lavage market is expected to maintain steady growth in the coming years, fueled by the growing need for efficient wound cleaning and infection control methods in surgical procedures.

The market report offers comprehensive insights, including patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, as well as partnerships and collaborations analysis conducted by leading key players.

Key Trends in the Pulse Lavage Market

  • Increased use in orthopedic surgeries: Pulse lavage systems are increasingly being used in orthopedic surgeries to help reduce the risk of postoperative infections. This trend is expected to continue, especially with the growing aging population
  • Technological advancements: Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to improve the technology of pulse lavage systems, resulting in more efficient and effective devices
  • Rising demand in wound care: Pulse lavage systems are also gaining popularity in wound care as they help to remove bacteria and debris from the wound bed, leading to faster healing and reduced risk of infection
  • Growing number of surgeries: The number of surgeries performed globally is increasing, leading to a rise in demand for pulse lavage systems. This trend is expected to continue, especially with the growth of outpatient surgery centres
  • Increasing awareness about infection control: With the rising awareness about infection control, hospitals and surgical centres are looking for effective ways to reduce the risk of infections. Pulse lavage systems are gaining popularity as an effective tool for reducing the risk of infections

Competitor Landscape

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Atlantic Surgical Ltd
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Smith & Nephew PLC
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB
  • Corin Orthopaedics Holding Ltd
  • Heraeus Holding GmbH
  • C.R. Bard, Inc
  • Judd Medical Ltd
  • Atlantic Surgical Ltd
  • MicroAire Surgical Instruments

Patent Analysis

  • Analysis by Type of Patent
  • Analysis by Publication year
  • Analysis by Issuing Authority
  • Analysis by Patent Age
  • Analysis by CPC Analysis
  • Analysis by Patent Valuation
  • Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

  • Analysis by year
  • Analysis by Amount Awarded
  • Analysis by Issuing Authority
  • Analysis by Grant Application
  • Analysis by Funding Institute
  • Analysis by NIH Departments
  • Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

  • Analysis by Funding Instances
  • Analysis by Type of Funding
  • Analysis by Funding Amount
  • Analysis by Leading Players
  • Analysis by Leading Investors
  • Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

  • Analysis by Partnership Instances
  • Analysis by Type of Partnership
  • Analysis by Leading Players
  • Analysis by Geography

Pulse Lavage Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Product

  • Device
  • Accessories

Market Breakup by Usability

  • Disposable
  • Reusable

Market Breakup by Power Source

  • Battery Powered
  • AC Powered
  • Others

Market Breakup by Application

  • Orthopaedics
  • Wound Care
  • Trauma
  • Others

Market Breakup by End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Long-Term Care Facilities
  • Ambulatory
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxee3h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Embracing Technology and Risk Mitigation: Treasury Management Market Surges at a 13.8% CAGR

Global Sulfasalazine Market Set to Reach $2.96 Billion by 2030: Addressing the Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.