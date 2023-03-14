Global Pulse Oximeters Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Patient Monitoring in Home Care Settings Presents Opportunities

Mar 14, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Product (Equipment, Sensor), Type (Portable/Table-Top Pulse Oximeters), Technology (Conventional, Connected), Age Group (Adult, Infant, Neonatal), End-users (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pulse oximeters market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.
Based on product, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the product, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into sensors and equipment. The equipment segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for fingertip pulse oximeters for home monitoring, and the increasing number of surgeries requiring patient monitoring devices.
Based on type, the bedside/ tabletop pulse oximeter segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market
Based on type, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into portable pulse oximeters and bedside/tabletop pulse oximeters. The market for portable pulse oximeters is further segmented into fingertip, handheld, and wearable pulse oximeters. In 2021, the bedside/ tabletop pulse oximeters segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market. The large share of this market is attributed to increasing adoption of bedside pulse oximeters for patient monitoring in home-care settings, and long-term care facilities.
Based on technology, the conventional devices segment accounted for largest market share of the pulse oximeters market
Based on technology, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into conventional and connected devices. In 2021, the conventional devices segment accounted for largest market share of the pulse oximeters market. This can be attributed to the adoption of wired pulse oximeters in conjunction with other patient monitoring device in healthcare settings.
Based on age group, the pediatric pulse oximeter segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on age group, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into adults (18 and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). The pediatric segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing cases of congenital heart diseases and other respiratory diseases leading to hospital admissions and rising surgical procedures for children.
Based on end-user, the homecare settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on end-users, the pulse oximeters market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. The home care settings segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of portable pulse oximeters for remote patient monitoring.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market in 2020
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market, followed by Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in hospitalizations, and technological advancements are the factors driving the growth of the pulse oximeters market in the region
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases
- Increasing Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) in Children
- Growing Number of Surgical Procedures and Hospitalizations
- Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Chronic Diseases
- Technological Advancements in Pulse Oximeter Devices
- Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure
- Outbreak of Infectious Respiratory Diseases
Market Restraints
- Regulations and Accuracy Concerns for OTC Pulse Oximeters
- Poor Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Countries
Market Opportunities
- Expansion of Medical Device Companies in Emerging Economies
- Rising Demand for Patient Monitoring in Home Care Settings
- Growing Preference for Non-invasive Devices and Point-Of-Care Testing
- Rising Adoption of Telemedicine
Market Challenges
- Technological Advancements by Key Market Players to Hinder Start-ups
- Development of Alternative Smart Devices
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensors
6.2.1 Disposable Sensors
6.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Disposable Sensors in Home Care Settings to Drive Market
6.2.2 Reusable Sensors
6.3 Equipment
7 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Portable Pulse Oximeters
7.2.1 Handheld Pulse Oximeters
7.2.2 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
7.2.3 Wearable Pulse Oximeters
7.3 Bedside/Tabletop Pulse Oximeters
8 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional Devices
8.3 Connected Devices
9 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Age Group
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Adults
9.3 Pediatrics
9.3.1 Infant Pulse Oximeters
9.3.2 Neonatal Pulse Oximeters
10 Pulse Oximeters Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Home Care Settings
10.3.1 OTC Home Use
10.3.2 Prescription Home Use
10.4 Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCs)
11 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Beurer GmbH
- Bitmos GmbH
- ChoiceMMed
- Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Dr Trust
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hum GmbH
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo Corporation
- Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Medline Industries, LP
- Medtronic PLC
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- OSI Systems Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)
- Promed Group Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co. Ltd.
- Tecno-Gaz S.p.A.
- Tenko Medical System Corp.
- Visionflex Pty. Ltd.
