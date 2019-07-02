Global Pultrusion Market Expected to Reach an Estimated $3.4 Billion by 2024 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight, Corrosion Resistant, and Durable Products from Various End-use Industries

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pultrusion Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pultrusion market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction industries. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry, includes a strategic collaboration of pultruded parts manufacturers with OEMs to serve unique needs and find new application areas.

The study includes the pultrusion market trends and forecasts for the global pultrusion market through 2024, segmented by application, end use industry, material, and region as follows

The report forecasts that the demand for utility poles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles.

Within the global pultrusion market, consumer goods will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to the increasing demand for ladder rail, tool handle, and sporting goods.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest regions by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction, chemical, and consumer goods industries.

Some of the pultrusion companies profiled in this report include Strongwell, Exel Composites, Werner Ladder, Bedford, Creative Pultrusion, and polyone and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Global pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global pultrusion market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global pultrusion market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and material in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global pultrusion market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global pultrusion market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of pultrusion in the global pultrusion market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of pultrusion in the global pultrusion market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of pultrusion in the global pultrusion market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of pultrusion in the global pultrusion market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the global pultrusion market by application (window profiles, window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others), by property type (corrosion and non-corrosion), by end use industry (chemical, infrastructure, building and construction, consumer goods, cooling tower, transportation, wind energy, and others), by fiber type (glass fiber composites and carbon fiber and other composites), by resin type (polyester resin, vinyl ester, epoxy, phenolic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and why?

Q.2 Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the pultrusion market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this pultrusion market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this pultrusion market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the pultrusion market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the pultrusion market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this pultrusion market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.4: Pultrusion Manufacturing Process Analysis



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Pultrusion Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Pultrusion Market by Application

3.3.1: Window Profiles

3.3.2: Rebar

3.3.3: Ladder Rails

3.3.4: Cable Trays

3.3.5: Electrical Insulators

3.3.6: Decking

3.3.7: Grating

3.3.8: Road Makers

3.3.9: Sound Barriers

3.3.10: Sporting Goods

3.3.11: Tool Handles

3.3.12: Utility Poles

3.3.13: Structural Shapes

3.3.14: Transportation

3.3.15: Wind Energy

3.3.16: Antennas

3.3.17: Others

3.4: Global Pultrusion Market by Type

3.4.1: Corrosion

3.4.2: Non Corrosion

3.5: Global Pultrusion Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Electrical

3.5.2: Chemical

3.5.3: Infrastructure

3.5.4: Building and Construction

3.5.5: Consumer Goods

3.5.6: Cooling Towers

3.5.7: Transportation

3.5.8: Wind Energy

3.5.9: Others

3.6: Global Pultrusion Market by Fiber Type

3.6.1: Glass Fiber Composites

3.6.2: Carbon Fiber Composites

3.7: Global Pultrusion Market by Resin Type

3.7.1: Polyester Composites

3.7.2: Epoxy Composites

3.7.3: Vinyl Ester Composites

3.7.4: Phenolic and Other Composites



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Pultrusion Market by Region

4.2: North American Pultrusion Market

4.2.1: Market by Application

4.2.2: Market by Type

4.2.3: Market by End Use Industry

4.3: European Pultrusion Market

4.4: APAC and ROW Pultrusion Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pultrusion Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pultrusion Market by Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pultrusion Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pultrusion Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Pultrusion Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Pultrusion Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Pultrusion Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Strongwell Corporation

7.2: Exel Composites

7.3: Werner Company

7.4: PolyOne Corporation

7.5: Bedford Reinforcement

7.6: Creative Pultrusion Inc.

7.7: Tecton Products

7.8: Teel Plastics

7.9: Fiberline Composites



