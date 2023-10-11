Global Pupillometer Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $673.9 Million by 2030 - Table-top Pupillometers Held the Dominant Share in 2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pupillometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mobility (Table-top, Hand-held), By Type (Video, Digital), By End Use (Hospitals, Eye Clinics), By Application (Ophthalmology, Oncology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pupillometer market size is expected to reach USD 673.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.85%

The adoption of pupillometry is on the rise as an assessment tool for diagnosing various health conditions, leading to the development of advanced pupillometer devices for faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Pupillometry is increasingly being recognized as a valuable diagnostic tool for a wide range of health conditions. Research has shown that numerous neurological disorders directly impact pupil size, making pupillometry exams effective in their diagnosis.

Furthermore, understanding changes in pupil characteristics is crucial for clinicians performing various neurological surgeries. Pupillometers are now commonly used in critical care units, where pupillometry has become a standard protocol for primary diagnosis.

The pupillary light reflex (PLR) serves as a vital clinical parameter for diagnosing various diseases. As the demand for pupillometers grows, many nursing, educational, and research centers are offering training programs to increase the number of skilled professionals capable of conducting pupillometry exams.

Pupillometry is becoming a prerequisite in many healthcare settings, prompting companies to develop integrated devices that combine pupillometry with other diagnostic capabilities, providing hospitals and clinics with all-in-one devices. Market players are actively participating in trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences to raise awareness about pupillometry and expand the reach of their pupillometer products.

Furthermore, companies are developing handheld devices to address mobility issues and improve accessibility in various healthcare settings. Advanced software solutions that can be installed on mobile devices are also being introduced, making pupillometry more accessible through mobile platforms.

Video pupillometers are preferred for their ability to capture the entire process of pupil dilation in greater detail. They provide comprehensive data on pupil characteristics and reactivity over time, enhancing the diagnostic process.

Digital pupillometers are gaining momentum due to their mobility, accuracy, instant results, and efficiency. These devices enable rapid assessments, contributing to overall market growth.

Pupillometer Market Report Highlights

  • Table-top pupillometers held the dominant share in 2022, as market players are focusing on the development of integrated pupillometer devices along with keratometers, pachymeters, and wavefront aberrometer
  • The hand-held pupillometer is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its easy accessibility and accuracy
  • The digital pupillometer segment is expected to advance at the highest CAGR as these devices provide instant and accurate results
  • Hospitals held the largest share in 2021 due to the growing installation of pupillometers in this setting
  • The eye clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of pupillometry in various ophthalmic clinics
  • The ophthalmology segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to the growing usage of pupillometry in understanding damage to the inner and outer retina
  • North America held the largest share in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of vision-related problems in this region, along with the growing awareness and adoption of pupillometry
  • The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing availability of pupillometers through online platforms and suppliers

Companies Mentioned

  • NeurOptics, Inc.
  • Adaptica
  • Essilor Instruments USA
  • HAAG-STREIT GROUP
  • Johnson & Johnson Vision
  • Luneau Technology Group
  • NIDEK CO., LTD.
  • Reichert Technologies
  • SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions
  • US Ophthalmic
  • Konan Medical
  • brightlamp, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

140

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$372.6 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$673.9 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Pupillometer Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing number of neurological disorders
3.4.1.2. Increasing number of vision-related issues
3.4.1.3. Growing number of product launches
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Challenges associated with usage of pupillometer
3.4.3. Industry challenges
3.5. Pupillometer Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Pupillometer: Mobility Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.2. Mobility Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Pupillometer Market by Mobility Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. Table-top
4.5.2. Hand-held

Chapter 5. Pupillometer: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.2. Type Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Pupillometer Market by Type Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
5.5.1. Video
5.5.2. Digital

Chapter 6. Pupillometer: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.2. End-Use Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global Pupillometer Market by End-Use Outlook
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
6.5.1. Hospitals
6.5.2. Eye clinics
6.5.3. Others

Chapter 7. Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definitions and Scope
7.2. Application Market Share, 2022 & 2030
7.3. Segment Dashboard
7.4. Global Pupillometer Market by Application Outlook
7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
7.5.1. Ophthalmology
7.5.2. Neurology
7.5.3. Oncology
7.5.4. Others)

Chapter 8. Pupillometer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
8.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2.1. Innovators
9.2.2. Market Leaders
9.2.3. Emerging Players
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.3.3. Key company market share analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29go5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Unlocking Growth Potential: Hydraulic Accumulators Market Report Highlights Thriving Machine Tools, Agriculture, and Construction Sectors as Key Growth Catalysts

Unlocking Growth Potential: Hydraulic Accumulators Market Report Highlights Thriving Machine Tools, Agriculture, and Construction Sectors as Key Growth Catalysts

The "Global Hydraulic Accumulators Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The hydraulic accumulators market is ...
Global Franchise Market Report 2023-2027: Restaurant and Hotel Brands Drive Market Boom

Global Franchise Market Report 2023-2027: Restaurant and Hotel Brands Drive Market Boom

The "Global Franchise Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The franchise market is forecasted to grow by USD ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.