Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purified Terephthalic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.4 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$644.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$526.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.; BP PLC; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical Co., Ltd.; Eastman Chemical Company; Hanwha Corporation; Hengli Petrochemical Co; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; LOTTE Chemical Corporation; MCPI Private Limited; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Oman International Petrochemical Industries Company L.L.C (OMPET); Oriental Petrochemical (Shanghai) Corporation; Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.; PKN ORLEN SA; PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk; Reliance Industries Ltd.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company (STPC); Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.







Table 1: Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyester (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Polyester (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Polyester (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 9: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Plasticizers (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Plasticizers (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Plasticizers (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Purified Terephthalic Acid Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 18: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Purified

Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Purified Terephthalic Acid Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Purified Terephthalic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 56: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Purified Terephthalic Acid Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Purified Terephthalic Acid Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Purified Terephthalic Acid

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 90: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 95: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Purified

Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Purified Terephthalic Acid

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 108: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Purified Terephthalic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



ALPEK S.A.B. DE C.V.

BP PLC

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

HANWHA CORPORATION

HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

PETKIM PETROKIMYA HOLDING A.S.

PKN ORLEN S.A.

ENERGI MEGA PERSADA TBK

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)

SHAHID TONDGOOYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY (STPC)

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL



