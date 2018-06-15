Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market to 2023

The Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market is projected to grow from USD 48.14 Billion in 2018 to USD 61.78 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Purified terephthalic acid is used to manufacture polyester resins, such as polyester fiber & yarn, PET, and polyester films. It is also used to manufacture various chemical intermediates, such as liquid crystal polymers, cyclohexane dimethanol, and polytrimethylene terephthalate.

The purified terephthalic acid market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. Based on application, the market has been segmented into polyester, plasticizers, polybutylene terephthalate, and others. The polyester application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the purified terephthalic acid market in 2018. This large share can be attributed to the increased demand for polyester fiber & yarn from the textile industry.

The polyester application segment has been further divided on the basis of grade and end user. Based on grade, the polyester application segment has been classified into fiber & yarn grade, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) grade, and film grade. The increased demand for polyester fiber & yarn from the textile industry in countries, such as India, China, and Malaysia, is driving the growth of the purified terephthalic acid market. Based on end user, the polyester application segment has been classified into textile, PET bottles, and packaging.

Based on region, the purified terephthalic acid market in South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for purified terephthalic acid from PET grade resin producers in South America.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for purified terephthalic acid. The rise in consumption of PET material bottles and the increase in demand for purified terephthalic acid from the packaging industry are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific purified terephthalic acid market.

Key players operating in the purified terephthalic acid market include Reliance Industries Limited (India), British Petroleum (UK), Sinopec Corporation (China), Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia). These companies have undertaken various organic and inorganic business strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their market position.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in the PTA Market

4.2 PTA Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific PTA Market, By Country and Polyester Grade

4.4 PTA Market, By Application and Region

4.5 Top 6 Countries in the PTA Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Polyester Fibers

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Pet From the Bottling and Packaging Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Overcapacity of PTA in China

5.2.2.2 Fluctuation in the Prices of Paraxylene

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Glass Bottles for Alcoholic Beverages With Pet Bottles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Recycled Pet

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1.1 Textile Yarn Market

5.4.1.2 Pet Packaging Market

5.5 Manufacturing Process of Purified Terephthalic Acid

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Amoco Process

5.5.3 BP PTA Technology

5.5.4 IPT Technology

5.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Technology Process

5.5.6 Eastman Chemical PTA Technology Process

5.5.7 Henkel PTA Technology Process

5.6 Price Analysis

5.6.1 Short-Term Price Trend

5.6.2 Long-Term Price Trend



6 PTA Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyester

6.2.1 Polyester Application, By Grade

6.2.2 Polyester Application, By End User

6.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

6.4 Plasticizers

6.5 Others



7 PTA Market, By Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

8.3.1 Expansions

8.3.2 Agreements

8.3.3 Acquisitions



9 Company Profiles

9.1 British Petroleum

9.2 Reliance Industries Limited

9.3 Sinopec Corporation

9.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company

9.5 SABIC

9.6 Alpek

9.7 Eastman Chemical Company

9.8 Indian Oil Corporation

9.9 Lotte Chemical Corporation

9.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9.11 Petkim Petrokimya Holding A..

9.12 JBF Petrochemicals

9.13 MCPI

9.14 Jiaxing Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (JPCL)

9.15 Other Leading Players

9.15.1 China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical Co. Ltd.,

9.15.2 Hanwha General Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.15.3 Hengli Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

9.15.4 Ompet

9.15.5 Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan)

9.15.6 Oriental Petrochemical (Shanghai) Corporation

9.15.7 Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company (STPC)

9.15.8 PKN Orlen S.A.

9.15.9 PT Energi Mega Persada (EMP)

9.15.10 Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

9.15.11 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nw8rb8/global_purified?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-purified-terephthalic-acid-pta-market-to-2023-300667153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

