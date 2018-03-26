Global PVDF Membrane Market Forecast to 2022 by Type, Application and End-use Industry - CAGR to Grow at 7.5%

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), Application (General Filtration (Aqueous/Organic), Sample Preparation, Bead-based Assays), End-use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Industrial) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) membrane market is expected to reach USD 798.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2022.
High-growth application areas such as water and wastewater treatment and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the key factors driving the growth of the PVDF membrane market.
PVDF membranes are used in a variety of general filtration and sample preparation applications. These membranes offer excellent resistance to acidic and organic solvents as compared to nitrocellulose or nylon membranes, and are thus used for amino-terminal protein sequencing application. Hydrophobic and hydrophilic are two major types of membrane. These are used in the wastewater treatment and biopharmaceutical end-use industries. Hydrophilic PVDF membranes are used in applications, such as biological sample preparation, sterile filtration, and organic mobile phase filtration.
The PVDF membrane market has been segmented based on different applications, such as general filtration (aqueous & organic), sample preparation, bead-based assays, and others. The general filtration segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017 and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. General filtration includes solvent filtration, chemical intermediates filtration, and bio-products filtration wherein PVDF membranes are used for filtration of solvents.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market PVDF membrane. Emerging economies in the region with rapidly growing infrastructure provide significant opportunities for growth of the PVDF membrane market. China and India are among the fast-growing economies in the world. The growing manufacturing sector is expected to boost the PVDF membrane market in these countries. Factors driving the demand for PVDF membrane in Asia Pacific include growing population, increasing demand for sanitation and fresh water, and growing industrialization. The market in Asia Pacific, owing to the significantly high demand for PVDF membrane, is much more dynamic and competitive than its western counterparts.
The high cost of production and maintenance of PVDF membranes can restrain the growth of the PVDF membrane market in the coming years.
Companies such as Arkema (France), Merck (Germany), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Bio-Rad (US), CITIC Envirotech (Singapore), and Thermo Fisher (US) are the major players in the global PVDF membrane market. These companies have strengthened their market position through diverse product portfolios, strategically positioned R&D centers, consistent strategic development activities, and technological advancements. The companies have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements & joint ventures, and new product launches & developments to increase their market share.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.3.2 Currency
1.4 Research Limitations
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.1.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in PVDF Membrane Market Between 2017 and 2022
4.2 PVDF Membrane Market, By Application
4.3 PVDF Membrane Market Share in Asia-Pacific, By End-Use Industry and Country
4.4 PVDF Membrane Market Size, By End-Use Industry and Region, 2017
4.5 PVDF Membrane Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for PVDF Membrane in Water & Wastewater Treatment
5.2.1.2 Growth in Biopharmaceutical Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of PVDF Membrane
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand in Emerging Markets
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 PVDF Membrane, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane
6.1.2 Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane
7 PVDF Membrane Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Nanofiltration
7.1.2 Ultrafiltration
7.1.3 Microfiltration
8 PVDF Membrane Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Filtration
8.2.1 Solvent Filtration
8.2.2 Chemical Intermediate Filtration
8.2.3 Bio Products Filtration
8.3 Sample Preparation
8.3.1 HPLC Sample Preparation
8.4 Bead-Based Assays
8.5 Others
9 PVDF Membrane Market, By End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Biopharmaceutical
9.2.1 Dialysis and Filtration
9.2.2 Sample Preparation
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment
9.3.2 Industrial Gas Processing
9.3.3 Membrane Distillation
9.4 Food & Beverage
9.4.1 Dairy Applications
9.4.2 Juice & Wine Production
9.5 Others
10 PVDF Membrane, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 U.K.
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.7 Netherlands
10.3.8 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Malaysia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Thailand
10.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 Turkey
10.5.4 South Africa
10.5.5 Qatar
10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
11.2.1 Arkema
11.2.2 Merck
11.2.3 Toray
11.2.4 Koch Membrane Systems
11.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Arkema
12.2 Merck
12.3 Koch Membrane Systems
12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.5 GE Healthcare
12.6 Citic Envirotech
12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.8 Toray Industries
12.9 Pentair
12.10 Pall Corporation
12.11 Other Market Players
12.11.1 Membrane Solutions
12.11.2 Asahi Kasei
12.11.3 Kamps
12.11.4 Himedia Laboratories
12.11.5 Microdyn-Nadir
12.11.6 Sterlitech
12.11.7 Synder Filtration
12.11.8 Advanced Microdevices
12.11.9 GVS
12.11.10 Axiva Sichem Biotech
12.11.11 Hiraoka
12.11.12 LG
12.11.13 Starlab Scientific
12.11.14 Scinor Water Limited
12.11.15 Shandong Zhaojin Motian
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s84m83/global_pvdf?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pvdf-membrane-market-forecast-to-2022-by-type-application-and-end-use-industry---cagr-to-grow-at-75-300619300.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article