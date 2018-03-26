Global PVDF Membrane Market Forecast to 2022 by Type, Application and End-use Industry - CAGR to Grow at 7.5%

The Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) membrane market is expected to reach USD 798.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2022.



High-growth application areas such as water and wastewater treatment and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the key factors driving the growth of the PVDF membrane market.



PVDF membranes are used in a variety of general filtration and sample preparation applications. These membranes offer excellent resistance to acidic and organic solvents as compared to nitrocellulose or nylon membranes, and are thus used for amino-terminal protein sequencing application. Hydrophobic and hydrophilic are two major types of membrane. These are used in the wastewater treatment and biopharmaceutical end-use industries. Hydrophilic PVDF membranes are used in applications, such as biological sample preparation, sterile filtration, and organic mobile phase filtration.



The PVDF membrane market has been segmented based on different applications, such as general filtration (aqueous & organic), sample preparation, bead-based assays, and others. The general filtration segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017 and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. General filtration includes solvent filtration, chemical intermediates filtration, and bio-products filtration wherein PVDF membranes are used for filtration of solvents.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market PVDF membrane. Emerging economies in the region with rapidly growing infrastructure provide significant opportunities for growth of the PVDF membrane market. China and India are among the fast-growing economies in the world. The growing manufacturing sector is expected to boost the PVDF membrane market in these countries. Factors driving the demand for PVDF membrane in Asia Pacific include growing population, increasing demand for sanitation and fresh water, and growing industrialization. The market in Asia Pacific, owing to the significantly high demand for PVDF membrane, is much more dynamic and competitive than its western counterparts.



The high cost of production and maintenance of PVDF membranes can restrain the growth of the PVDF membrane market in the coming years.



Companies such as Arkema (France), Merck (Germany), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Bio-Rad (US), CITIC Envirotech (Singapore), and Thermo Fisher (US) are the major players in the global PVDF membrane market. These companies have strengthened their market position through diverse product portfolios, strategically positioned R&D centers, consistent strategic development activities, and technological advancements. The companies have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements & joint ventures, and new product launches & developments to increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.3.2 Currency

1.4 Research Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in PVDF Membrane Market Between 2017 and 2022

4.2 PVDF Membrane Market, By Application

4.3 PVDF Membrane Market Share in Asia-Pacific, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 PVDF Membrane Market Size, By End-Use Industry and Region, 2017

4.5 PVDF Membrane Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for PVDF Membrane in Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.2.1.2 Growth in Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of PVDF Membrane

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand in Emerging Markets

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry



6 PVDF Membrane, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

6.1.2 Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane



7 PVDF Membrane Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Nanofiltration

7.1.2 Ultrafiltration

7.1.3 Microfiltration



8 PVDF Membrane Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Filtration

8.2.1 Solvent Filtration

8.2.2 Chemical Intermediate Filtration

8.2.3 Bio Products Filtration

8.3 Sample Preparation

8.3.1 HPLC Sample Preparation

8.4 Bead-Based Assays

8.5 Others



9 PVDF Membrane Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biopharmaceutical

9.2.1 Dialysis and Filtration

9.2.2 Sample Preparation

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment

9.3.2 Industrial Gas Processing

9.3.3 Membrane Distillation

9.4 Food & Beverage

9.4.1 Dairy Applications

9.4.2 Juice & Wine Production

9.5 Others



10 PVDF Membrane, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 U.K.

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Netherlands

10.3.8 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Malaysia

10.4.6 Indonesia

10.4.7 Thailand

10.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 Turkey

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.5 Qatar

10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.2.1 Arkema

11.2.2 Merck

11.2.3 Toray

11.2.4 Koch Membrane Systems

11.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema

12.2 Merck

12.3 Koch Membrane Systems

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.5 GE Healthcare

12.6 Citic Envirotech

12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.8 Toray Industries

12.9 Pentair

12.10 Pall Corporation

12.11 Other Market Players

12.11.1 Membrane Solutions

12.11.2 Asahi Kasei

12.11.3 Kamps

12.11.4 Himedia Laboratories

12.11.5 Microdyn-Nadir

12.11.6 Sterlitech

12.11.7 Synder Filtration

12.11.8 Advanced Microdevices

12.11.9 GVS

12.11.10 Axiva Sichem Biotech

12.11.11 Hiraoka

12.11.12 LG

12.11.13 Starlab Scientific

12.11.14 Scinor Water Limited

12.11.15 Shandong Zhaojin Motian



