Global PVDF Membrane Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Industrialization and Biopharmaceutical Demand

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVDF Membrane Market by Technology, Type (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead - Based Assays), End-Use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVDF Membrane market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 1,126 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2027.

This market growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand from the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing industrialization across the globe.

The industrial segment has emerged as a significant contributor to the PVDF Membrane market, accounting for the second-largest share in terms of value. It encompasses applications in water & wastewater treatment, industrial gas processing, and membrane distillation. PVDF membranes offer accurate control over pore size distribution, high strength, and flexibility, ensuring reproducibility and consistency in industrial filtration processes. With exceptional properties such as high resistivity, porosity, and airflow, PVDF membranes are well-suited for gravimetric, chemical, and microscopic analysis of sample particulate.

Among the various PVDF Membrane technologies, microfiltration (MF) is experiencing the fastest growth. MF membranes are widely used downstream from media filtration units to remove suspended particles with diameters ranging from 0.1 µm to 5 µm. This technology finds extensive applications in the dairy industry for bacteria reduction, fat removal in milk and whey, and protein and casein standardization.

Geographically, North America stands as the second-largest market for PVDF Membrane, holding a share of 28.0% in terms of value in 2021. The region's market growth is driven by government support promoting PVDF membrane usage in water purification and filtration applications.

Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations, such as the Clean Water Act (CWA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), directly influence the water treatment industry, contributing to market expansion.

Premium Insights:

Asia-Pacific to be the Most Potential Market for Providers of PVDF Membranes in the Coming Years. The Industrial Segment and China Led the PVDF Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific in 2021. The Hydrophobic Segment is set to Dominate the Market in Terms of Volume Throughout the Forecast Period. Ultrafiltration Technology is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in Terms of Volume by 2027. The General Filtration Segment will Lead the Market in Terms of Volume During the Forecast Period. The Biopharmaceutical Segment is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share in Terms of Volume by 2027. India will Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Market Globally During the Forecast Period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Thriving biopharmaceutical industry

Stringent regulations pertaining to the release and treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater

Advancements in membrane filtration technologies

Shift from chemical to physical water treatments

Restraints

High production cost of PVDF membranes

Opportunities

Rising need for water treatment services in emerging economies

Increase in scarcity of fresh water

Rising adoption of PVDF membranes in microfiltration, venting, and medical applications

Challenges

Issues related to lifespan and efficiency of PVDF membranes

Shortage of key raw materials

Case Study Analysis:

Several notable case studies demonstrate the successful implementation of PVDF membrane technologies:

Koch Separation Solutions Adopted MBR Technology with TMBR System to Improve Sao Paulo's Need for Industrial Water: Koch Separation Solutions implemented MBR (Membrane BioReactor) technology using the TMBR (Tubular Membrane BioReactor) system to address Sao Paulo's increasing demand for industrial water. Koch Separation Solutions Supplied Puron MBR System to MCGM for Wastewater Reuse: Koch Separation Solutions provided the Puron MBR system to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to enable the effective reuse of wastewater. Hasgak Water Pvt. Ltd. Helped Meet Increasing Demand for Clean Water in SEZ with ZLD System: Hasgak Water Pvt. Ltd. played a crucial role in fulfilling the rising demand for clean water in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by offering a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system.

