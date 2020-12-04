Global Pyrogen Testing Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.



Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R & D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The assays, kits, & reagents accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market, by product & service, during the forecast period



The pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents, instruments, and services based on product & service. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The requirement of assays, kits, & reagents in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays, kits, & reagents compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing.



LAL tests segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on the test type, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests. The LAL tests segment is further categorized into chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests, and gel clot tests. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures, increasing health standards, growing drug pipelines, and the increasing support for vaccine development are the major factors driving this segment's growth.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on end-users, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to many ongoing drug discovery activities and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region pyrogen testing market



The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the expansion by key market players in emerging Asian countries and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China are driving the growth of the pyrogen testing market in this region.

