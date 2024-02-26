Global QR Code Payments Market Forecast 2023-2028 with Competitor Leaderboard

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QR Code Payments Market: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research presents key market statistics, projecting the market size to balloon from 2.9 billion USD in 2023 to 4.8 billion USD by 2028, indicating a 59% growth span in five years.

New research on QR Code Payments has been announced, providing a detailed overview of market trends, forecasts, and competitive analyses from 2023 to 2028. The study delivers a rich exploration into the adoption and utility of QR code payments worldwide, outlining significant growth opportunities and strategic recommendations for industry players.

The comprehensive report includes 5-year forecasts for QR code payment volumes and values, emphasizing the dynamic rise in users and the number of transactions facilitated by this technology. As societies continue to embrace cashless transactions, QR code payments are seen not only as a convenient payment method but also as a driver for financial inclusion.

Key Insights and Market Dynamics

Comparing the efficacy of national standardisation versus third-party QR code payment schemes

The role of card vendors within the QR payments sphere

Influence of global cashless society initiatives

Security advancements within QR codes and their corresponding payments

Relative performance of QR code payments when pitted against NFC contactless payment methods

Regional Analysis and Forecasts

Through meticulous regional analysis, this report evaluates the potential and current adoption of QR code payments across various geographies. Detailed predictions are provided for eight key regions, incorporating countries stretching from North America and Latin America to the Indian Subcontinent and the Africa & Middle East regions.

Competitive Landscape: The Competitor Leaderboard

The study also encompasses a Competitor Leaderboard, ranking 19 major QR code payment vendors based on multiple quantitative and qualitative factors, such as platform sophistication, innovation, market partnerships, and business prospects. Notable entities evaluated include giants like Alipay, Google Pay, and WeChat Pay alongside emerging challengers that are significantly impacting the market structure.

The insights are expected to aid stakeholders in strategizing and seizing market opportunities. They also serve as a guide for businesses to navigate the complex landscape of QR code payments, focusing on enhancing revenue streams and capitalizing on market trends.

The QR Code Payments research suite is an invaluable resource, capturing the market pulse through rigorous analysis and forecasting models, aimed at delivering clarity on what to anticipate in the near future. It is anticipated that this extensive report will become a cornerstone for decision-makers looking to refine their strategic direction in the evolving QR code payment market.

