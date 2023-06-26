Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market Forecast Report 2021-2022 & 2023-2027: Rise in Popularity of Pizza, Hamburgers, Pasta, and French Fries will Benefit Market Expansion

26 Jun, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global QSR food service equipment market was valued at USD $34.49 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD$ 34.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.02%.
Quick Services Restaurants (QSR) food equipment is another name for QSR food service equipment. These amenities are crucial in enhancing visitors' moods. The development of hotels, fast food outlets, and quick service restaurants will soon lead to an expansion of the QSR food service equipment market.
Market Drivers
The primary growth drivers for the worldwide QSR food service equipment market are the increase in quick service restaurants and the shift in dietary choices brought on by urbanisation.
Also, the rise in popularity of fast-food items like pizza, hamburgers, pasta, and French fries will benefit market expansion. Also, the market will rise due to the use of artificial intelligence and other technical breakthroughs.
Market Restraints
However, high installment cost and operational cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global QSR food service equipment market growth.
Market Key Players
- Kings Kitchen Solutions
- LIBBEY Inc.
- Hatco Corp.
- The Vollrath Company LLC
- Vulcan
- Hobart
- Hoshizaki America Inc.
- Cambro
- Alto-Shaam Inc.
- Taylor Commercial Foodservice Inc
Market Taxonomy
By Equipment Type
Cooking Equipment
- Cookers
- Ovens
- Fryers
- Broilers/Charbroilers/Grills/Griddles
- Braising Pans/Tilting Skillets
- Others
Warewashing Equipment
- Sinks
- Produce washer and Utensil Washer
- Booster Heaters
- Dish washer
- Others
Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment
- Mixers
- Blenders
- Others
Refrigeration Equipment
- Water Filters & Water Filter Systems
- Freezers
- Blast Chillers
- Others
Storage and Handling Equipment
- Racks
- Carts and Conveyor Cabinets
- Bus/Tote Boxes and Dispensers
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b42077
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article