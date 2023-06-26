Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market Forecast Report 2021-2022 & 2023-2027: Rise in Popularity of Pizza, Hamburgers, Pasta, and French Fries will Benefit Market Expansion

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global QSR food service equipment market was valued at USD $34.49 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD$ 34.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.02%.

Quick Services Restaurants (QSR) food equipment is another name for QSR food service equipment. These amenities are crucial in enhancing visitors' moods. The development of hotels, fast food outlets, and quick service restaurants will soon lead to an expansion of the QSR food service equipment market.

Market Drivers

The primary growth drivers for the worldwide QSR food service equipment market are the increase in quick service restaurants and the shift in dietary choices brought on by urbanisation.

Also, the rise in popularity of fast-food items like pizza, hamburgers, pasta, and French fries will benefit market expansion. Also, the market will rise due to the use of artificial intelligence and other technical breakthroughs.

Market Restraints

However, high installment cost and operational cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global QSR food service equipment market growth.

Market Key Players

Kings Kitchen Solutions

LIBBEY Inc.

Hatco Corp.

The Vollrath Company LLC

Vulcan

Hobart

Hoshizaki America Inc.

Cambro

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Taylor Commercial Foodservice Inc

Market Taxonomy



By Equipment Type

Cooking Equipment

Cookers

Ovens

Fryers

Broilers/Charbroilers/Grills/Griddles

Braising Pans/Tilting Skillets

Others

Warewashing Equipment

Sinks

Produce washer and Utensil Washer

Booster Heaters

Dish washer

Others

Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment

Mixers

Blenders

Others

Refrigeration Equipment

Water Filters & Water Filter Systems

Freezers

Blast Chillers

Others

Storage and Handling Equipment

Racks

Carts and Conveyor Cabinets

Bus/Tote Boxes and Dispensers

Others

