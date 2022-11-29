Global Quality Management Software Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Sparta Systems, IQS and MetricStream Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quality Management Software Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the global quality management software market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030.

The said research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on solution type, deployment model, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2021 & 2030. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Quality management system refer to set of software comprising various solutions for audit management, document handling, training, and other quality processes. The principal aim behind deploying quality management software is to ensure all the business process are carried without errors thereby obtaining quality output.

Quality management software is designed for implementation across the entire value chain of the organization to ensure the end product is up to the mark and complies with regulations and quality standards. Quality management software is among the integral components for manufacturing and healthcare industry verticals. The market is primarily driven by their superior benefits over conventional manual process management. Rapidly growing competition across different industry verticals has forced companies to adopt viable quality management solutions so as to ensure the superior value of their final output.



Another major factor fueling the market growth is the consistently rising number of regulations across different industry verticals. Complying with the standards and regulations is one of the major concerns for organizations operating in the manufacturing and healthcare sector. Using quality management solutions help organizations feasibly comply with standards and regulations thereby sustaining in the ever-increasing industry competition.

Nevertheless, major challenge for the market is high initial costs for deploying quality management software. Many organizations across the world are still hesitant towards deploying quality management software majorly due to their high initial costs. However, due to the advent of cloud-based and on-demand solutions, the impact is estimated to subside in the coming years.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading quality management software vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc., Sparta Systems, Inc., IQS, Inc., MasterControl, Inc., MetricStream, Inc., SAP SE, Plex Systems, Inc., Arena Solutions, Inc., Intelex Technologies, Inc., QUMAS, General Electric Company, IQMS, Inc., AssurX, Inc., and others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Quality Management Software market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Quality Management Software market?

Which is the largest regional market for Quality Management Software market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Quality Management Software market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Quality Management Software market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Quality Management Software Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Quality Management Software Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Technology Landscape

3.7.4. Legal Landscape

3.7.5. Social Landscape



4. Quality Management Software Market: by Solution Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Market Analysis

4.3.2. Audit Management

4.3.3. Document Management

4.3.4. Supply Quality Management

4.3.5. Education & Training

4.3.6. Compliance Management

4.3.7. Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA)

4.3.8. Customer Management

4.3.9. Complaint Management

4.3.10. Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S)

4.3.11. Others



5. Quality Management Software Market: by Deployment Model, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Market Analysis

5.3.2. On-premise

5.3.3. Hosted

5.3.4. Managed Services



6. Quality Management Software Market: by Industry Vertical, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Market Analysis

6.3.2. IT & Telecom

6.3.3. Government

6.3.4. Power & Utilities

6.3.5. Aerospace

6.3.6. Healthcare

6.3.7. Manufacturing

6.3.8. Transportation

6.3.9. Consumer Goods

6.3.10. Oil & Gas



7. North America Quality Management Software Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Quality Management Software Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Quality Management Software Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Quality Management Software Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Quality Management Software Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc.

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Sparta Systems, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. IQS, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Product Portfolio

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. MasterControl, Inc.

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Product Portfolio

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. MetricStream, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Product Portfolio

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.6. SAP SE

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Product Portfolio

12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.7. Plex Systems, Inc.

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.8. Arena Solutions, Inc.

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Product Portfolio

12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.9. Intelex Technologies, Inc.

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Product Portfolio

12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.10. QUMAS

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.11. General Electric Company

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Performance

12.11.3. Product Portfolio

12.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.12. IQMS, Inc.

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Financial Performance

12.12.3. Product Portfolio

12.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.13. AssurX, Inc.

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Financial Performance

12.13.3. Product Portfolio

12.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.14. uniPoint Software, Inc.

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Financial Performance

12.14.3. Product Portfolio

12.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.15. Ideagen Plc.

12.15.1. Company Overview

12.15.2. Financial Performance

12.15.3. Product Portfolio

12.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.16. Autodesk, Inc.

12.16.1. Company Overview

12.16.2. Financial Performance

12.16.3. Product Portfolio

12.16.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhz9wm

