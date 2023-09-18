Global Quantum Cascade Laser Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Players - Thorlabs, Hamamatsu Photonics, MirSense, Emerson Electric, and Block Engineering

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Cascade Laser Market by Fabrication Technology (Fabry-Perot, Distributed Feedback), Packaging Type, Operation Mode, End-user Industry (Medical, Military & Defense, Telecommunications, Industrial) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) market has witnessed substantial growth, with its value increasing from USD 429 million in 2023 to USD 533 million by 2028, representing a notable CAGR of 4.4% during this period.

This growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of QCL-based analyzers in industrial gas sensing and measurement applications, where they offer advantages such as quick response times, high sensitivity, and remarkable accuracy. These analyzers are integrated into monitoring systems, enabling continuous and real-time measurement of gas concentrations.

The Asia-Pacific region, comprising countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, is a hotspot for QCL adoption, driven by its manufacturing prowess and expanding industrial applications in automotive, electronics, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors. Additionally, substantial research investments in laser technologies, coupled with government support and incentives, further propel QCL adoption.

Key industry players such as Thorlabs, Hamamatsu Photonics, MirSense, Emerson Electric, and Block Engineering are actively contributing to the growth of the Quantum Cascade Laser market, particularly in industrial applications, where QCL-based gas sensors are pivotal in monitoring and controlling harmful emissions to meet environmental standards.

Fabry-Perot technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fabry-Perot (FP) technology is experiencing high growth rates in Quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) due to several factors. FP-QCLs offer broad wavelength tunability, making them suitable for applications requiring different wavelengths.

They can operate in continuous wave (CW) mode, providing a continuous output power, which is beneficial in applications requiring a constant and uninterrupted light source. FP-QCLs have a simple design, reducing manufacturing costs and making them accessible to a wider range of users.

They offer versatility by supporting both pulsed and continuous wave operation, catering to various application requirements. FP-QCLs benefit from existing knowledge and manufacturing capabilities by leveraging the well-established technology of Fabry-Perot interferometers.

The Military & Defense end-user industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The military & defense industry is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the adoption of Quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) due to their unique capabilities.

QCLs offer advantages in sensing, targeting, infrared countermeasures, chemical and biological detection, directed energy weapons, and secure communication. With their versatile wavelength coverage, high power output, and tunability, QCLs enhance situational awareness, protect against in

Significant investments in research and development by governments and defense organizations further drive technological advancements and the adoption of QCLs in military & defense applications.

Key Benefits to Buy the Report

  • Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Quantum Cascade Laser Market.
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Quantum Cascade Laser Market across varied regions.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Quantum Cascade Laser Market.

Case Study Analysis

  • Block MEMS LLC Developed Mid-IR (MIR) Spectroscopy-based Standoff-Detecting Devices to Detect Chemical and Biological Threats
  • Wavelength Electronics with Princeton University Developed QCL-based Sensor for Precision Gas Detection and Measurement
  • Daylight Solutions Developed Spero (QCL-based Infrared Microscopy Device) for Breath Analysis in Medical Diagnostics
  • Installation of DIRCM Systems to Defend Airplanes Against Heat-Seeking Missiles
  • Block Engineering Helped Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) of US Department of Homeland Security Find Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

177

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$429 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$533 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Gas Sensing and Chemical Detection
  • TO3 Package Segment to Lead Quantum Cascade Laser Market from 2023 to 2028
  • Continuous Wave (CW) Segment to Hold Largest Share of Quantum Cascade Laser Market in 2023 and 2028
  • Distributed Feedback and Industrial Segments to Hold Largest Shares of Quantum Cascade Laser Market in 2023
  • Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Laser Market to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Drivers

  • Growing Adoption of Advanced Techniques in Healthcare and Medical Diagnostics
  • Increasing Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Gas Sensing and Chemical Detection
  • Growing Demand in Automotive Industry

Restraints

  • High Cost Associated with Quantum Cascade Lasers

Opportunities

  • Increasing Use in Industrial and Environmental Monitoring
  • Widening Application Scope in Military Sector
  • Innovations in Spectroscopy and Imaging

Challenges

  • Manufacturing Complexities Associated with Quantum Cascade Lasers

Value Chain Analysis

  • Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Technology Analysis

  • Fabry-Perot
  • Distributed Feedback (DFB)
  • Tunable External Cavity

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Thorlabs, Inc.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • MirSense
  • Block Engineering
  • Wavelength Electronics, Inc.
  • Daylight Solutions
  • Alpes Lasers
  • Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH
  • Akela Laser Corporation

Other Players

  • LaserMax Defense
  • Picarro, Inc.
  • Aerodyne Research, Inc.
  • Power Technologies
  • MG Optical Solutions GmbH
  • Sacher Lasertechnik
  • AdTech Optics
  • LongWave Photonics LLC
  • Eluxi Ltd.
  • Pranalytica
  • Frankfurt Laser Company

