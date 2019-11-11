Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Industry
Nov 11, 2019, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Cascade Lasers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$99.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. C-Mount, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$137.2 Million by the year 2025, C-Mount will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, C-Mount will reach a market size of US$12.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adtech Optics, Inc.; Akela Laser Corp.; Alpes Lasers SA; Block Engineering; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; Mirsense; Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH; Pranalytica, Inc.; Thorlabs, Inc.; Wavelength Electronics Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Quantum Cascade Lasers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Quantum Cascade Lasers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Quantum Cascade Lasers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: C-Mount (Packaging) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: C-Mount (Packaging) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: C-Mount (Packaging) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: HHL & VHL Package (Packaging) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: HHL & VHL Package (Packaging) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: HHL & VHL Package (Packaging) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: TO3 Package (Packaging) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: TO3 Package (Packaging) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: TO3 Package (Packaging) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Continuous Wave (Operation Mode) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Continuous Wave (Operation Mode) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Continuous Wave (Operation Mode) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pulsed (Operation Mode) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Pulsed (Operation Mode) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Pulsed (Operation Mode) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Fabry-Perot (Fabrication Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Fabry-Perot (Fabrication Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Fabry-Perot (Fabrication Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Distributed Feedback (Fabrication Technology) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Distributed Feedback (Fabrication Technology) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Distributed Feedback (Fabrication Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Tunable External Cavities (Fabrication Technology)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Tunable External Cavities (Fabrication Technology)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 27: Tunable External Cavities (Fabrication Technology)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Medical (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Medical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Medical (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Telecommunication (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Telecommunication (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Telecommunication (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Military & Defense (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 38: Military & Defense (End-Use Industry) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 39: Military & Defense (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 43: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in the United States by
Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in the United States by
Operation Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in the United States by
Fabrication Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 51: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Quantum Cascade Lasers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 54: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review by Packaging in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 57: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review by Operation Mode in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 60: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation Mode for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 61: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review by Fabrication Technology in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabrication Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Packaging for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Operation
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fabrication
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Quantum
Cascade Lasers in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: Japanese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market by Packaging:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market by Operation
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market by Fabrication
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Quantum Cascade Lasers in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 91: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2018-2025
Table 95: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2018-2025
Table 98: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Operation Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Fabrication Technology: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 104: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in France by
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in France by Operation
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in France by
Fabrication Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Quantum Cascade Lasers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 116: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Fabrication Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market by Packaging:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market by Operation
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market by Fabrication
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 139: Italian Demand for Quantum Cascade Lasers in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Packaging for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Operation Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Quantum Cascade Lasers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Fabrication Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fabrication
Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Quantum Cascade Lasers in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: United Kingdom Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 153: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 154: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2018-2025
Table 155: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode:
2018-2025
Table 158: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fabrication
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 164: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 166: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Operation Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Operation Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Fabrication Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fabrication Technology: 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Fabrication Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Quantum Cascade Lasers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 178: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Packaging: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review by Packaging in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 180: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Operation Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 182: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review by Operation Mode in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 183: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation Mode for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 184: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fabrication
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Historic Market
Review by Fabrication Technology in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 186: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabrication Technology
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Quantum Cascade Lasers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of World Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADTECH OPTICS, INC.
AKELA LASER CORP.
ALPES LASERS SA
BLOCK ENGINEERING
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK
MIRSENSE
NANOPLUS NANOSYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
PRANALYTICA, INC.
THORLABS
WAVELENGTH ELECTRONICS INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
