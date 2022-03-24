Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market to Reach $462.2 Million by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market to Reach US$462.2 Million by the Year 2026

The Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) basically is a semiconductor laser that emits in an electromagnetic spectrum's mid to far-infrared portion and was first demonstrated by researchers at the Bell Laboratories in the year 1994. QCLs, which emit in the mid- and long-wave IR bands, have recently broken the bonds of development challenges which bogged the technology down over the past two decades. They are essentially semiconductor lasers relying on intersubband transitions. Since their development in 1994, tremendous efforts are being made to make them more robust, versatile, and manufacturable. New breakthroughs in their efficiency and wavelength range are opening up new opportunities in medical diagnostics, optical communications, and industrial-process monitoring. Recently, this category laser technology has been showing faster growth than fiber. Application areas for QCLs are rapidly growing as scientists and manufacturers gain more understanding and experience. A host of industries that include defense, biomedical, and sensing use mid-infrared lasers which are tunable. Such lasers range from free-electron lasers requiring a particle accelerator, to Raman multistage shifted alexandrite lasers that require an oscillator-amplifier configuration as also both hydrogen high-pressure gas cells and deuterium. Over the last two decades, QCL technology has been more preferred for long-wavelength operations. Lasing wavelengths range from 2.63μm to 250μm under basic operating conditions, and above 300μm with assistance from magnetic-fields. However, QCLs that are commercially available are usually in the range of 4-11μm, while the lesser known commercially available QCLs are in the 150μm terahertz range.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Cascade Lasers estimated at US$391.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$462.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. C-Mount, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$209.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HHL & VHL Package segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Quantum Cascade Lasers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.7 Million by 2026

The Quantum Cascade Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 56.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$39.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

TO3 Package Segment to Reach $111.7 Million by 2026

In the global TO3 Package segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$84.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$108.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Million by the year 2026. More

