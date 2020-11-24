Global Quantum Computing Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilities of Classical Computing are Reaching Saturation. A Projected $513.3 Million Opportunity by 2027 Ushers in Quantum Computing as the Future





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820074/?utm_source=PRN





The global market for Quantum Computing is projected to reach US$513.3million by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Moore's Law is ending and will no longer be able to support & fuel chip innovation. Need for computing power continues to grow exponentially as automation, AI and machine learning take flight. Quantum computing offers a fundamentally different way of processing information effectively by exploiting the unique ability of subatomic particles to exist in more than one state at any one time. The technology is humanity's only hope for unlocking unimaginable computational power. Quantum computers can operate at breakneck speeds; juggle multiple computations & solve problems with game changing benefits for markets & industries. Classically intractable problems will be solvable i.e. drugs will be developed faster; predictive analytics will be accurate; AI will become more human; cryptography & son line security will become virtually breakable; stock markets will witness high frequency trading.



The market is set to scale new heights owing to its sheer processing power and intriguing ramifications for swathes of industries. The market is primarily steered by increasing government and private funding on research programs intended to leverage quantum computing for information processing and other applications. The market is being significantly influenced by major strategic developments, most notably in North America. On the other hand, private players are investing heavily in quantum computing to attain foothold in the promising market. Factors such as increasing incidents of cybercrime coupled with growing adoption of emerging technologies such as machine learning, smart manufacturing, cloud computing and molecular structure research are anticipated to set a perfect stage for growth of the quantum computing market. While increasing application in sectors like defense, healthcare, chemicals and banking are favoring the market, availability of fault-tolerance systems and efforts to leverage quantum computing for realistic programs are expected to fuel the market growth. Quantum computing is anticipated to hold a critical role in supporting new applications and technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, big data analytics, IoT and smart city projects. The technology is also used in cryptography for quantum-encrypted, secure communications, creating strong prospects for the market expansion. On the flip side, lack of sufficient expertise and knowledge regarding quantum computing techniques is expected to hinder the market growth.



The United States accounts for the largest revenue share, and is estimated to maintain its strong position in the coming years supported by increasing focus of government agencies and the defense and aerospace sectors on quantum computing to leverage machine learning and AI. The region is witnessing massive investments and efforts to develop resources and infrastructure to support quantum computing. Leading companies such as IBM, Microsoft and Google are making efforts to develop and commercialize the technology. The US is investing around $420 million per year for dominating the space, and has passed the National Quantum Initiative Act (NQI Act) in 2019 to authorize an investment of over $1.2 billion in quantum technology and science over the next 5-10 years. On the other hand, D-Wave Systems Inc., a Canada-based developer of quantum computing systems, commercialized quantum computers by launching D-Wave One system. Fueled by these developments, the quantum computing market in North America is projected to register phenomenal CAGRs over 2020-2027 analysis period. Europe is likely to emerge as a major force in the global quantum computing market due to increasing number of companies targeting the technology. The EU and the UK have announced various national programs to expedite R&D related to quantum computing. Among the developing regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a notable expansion owing to increasing adoption of the technology in the BFSI sector. These computers are finding increasing implementation in countries such as Japan and China for optimizing business tasks. In addition, rising applications across sectors like energy, defense, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and chemicals in various countries, mainly Japan and South Korea, are anticipated to further augment the regional market. Asia-Pacific is likely to receive a significant impetus from China that is estimated to occupy the second-leading share of the global market. China is working on an ambitious quantum information science research project and channelizing efforts to develop quantum computing and communications. The country has invested US$10 billion to establish the National Laboratory for Quantum Information Sciences in Hefei.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

1qb Information Technologies Inc.

Accenture

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Evolutionq Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

MagiQ Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QC Ware Corp.

Quantum Circuits, Inc.

Qxbranch, LLC.

Rigetti Computing

Toshiba Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820074/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

An Introduction to Quantum Computing: Innovative Concept to

Reset the Realm of Computing Power II-2

Merits of Quantum Computing II-2

Taking a Quantum Leap with Increasing R&D Funding: Market

Overview and Outlook II-2

Exhibit 1: World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Space & Defense,

Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance, and Other

End-Uses II-3

Analysis by Application: Material Simulation Occupies Major

Share of Quantum Computing Market II-4

Exhibit 2: World Quantum Computing Market by Application (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Material

Simulation, Optimization, and Other Applications II-4

Regional Analysis: United States Leads the Quantum Computing

Market II-4

Exhibit 3: World Quantum Computing Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions II-5

Exhibit 4: World Quantum Computing Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Canada, Europe, Rest of World and Japan II-6

Competitive Landscape: Leading Innovators and Investors in

Quantum Computing Domain II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7

Select Innovations II-10



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-11

WORLD BRANDS II-14



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-15

Space & Defense: Largest End-Use Sector II-15

Current Slowdown in Defense Spending Impacts Market II-16

Exhibit 5: Expected Military Budget Cuts Emerges as a Setback

for Quantum Computing in Defense Applications: UK & Japan

Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$

Billion) II-17

Transportation Sector: Fastest Growing Sector II-18

Sluggish Trend in Automotive & Aviation Sectors Hampers Current

Prospects II-18

Exhibit 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019 II-20

Exhibit 7: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$

Billion) for April, July & December 2020 II-21

Exhibit 8: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by

Region (in Units) II-21

Exhibit 9: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019 II-22

Exhibit 10: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles) II-22

Exhibit 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022 II-23

Quantum Computers Exude Potential to Help Healthcare &

Lifesciences Communities II-23

Exhibit 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023 II-25

Quantum Computing Set to Transform Finance & Banking Landscape

with Remarkable Processing Power II-25

Quantum Computing Presents New Paradigm to Optimize Energy

Infrastructure II-26

Exhibit 13: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 II-27

Exhibit 14: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,

India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World II-28

Quantum Computing Holds Significant Ramifications for Chemical

Industry II-28

Quantum Computing to Hold Fundamental Role in Delivery of

Quality IoT Services II-29

Exhibit 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 II-30

Exhibit 16: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022 II-31

Quantum Cryptography Elevates the Overall Momentum in Quantum

Computing II-32



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-33

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-33



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 II-34



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Material

Simulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-35



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Material Simulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-36



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Optimization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-37



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Optimization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-38



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-39



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-40



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Space & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-41



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Space & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-46



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking & Finance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-47



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Banking & Finance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-50



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Heavy Investments by Private Companies to Accelerate Market Growth III-1

Market Analytics III-2

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-2



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,

Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-5



CANADA III-6

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-6



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-7



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-8



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-9



JAPAN III-10

Market Overview III-10

Market Analytics III-10

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-11



Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,

Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-13



CHINA III-14

Market Overview III-14

Market Analytics III-15

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-16



Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,

Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-18



EUROPE III-19

Strong R&D Focus Strengthens Market Prospects III-19

Quantum Initiatives in the European Region III-19

Market Analytics III-21

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-25



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-26



FRANCE III-27

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-28



Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-29



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-30



GERMANY III-31

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-32



Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-33



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-34



ITALY III-35

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing

by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare,

Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-38



UNITED KINGDOM III-39

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing by

Application - Material Simulation, Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027 III-40



Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking &

Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-42



REST OF EUROPE III-43

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Computing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Material Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-44



Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-45



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-46



ASIA-PACIFIC III-47

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027 III-48



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-49



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Computing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Space &

Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-50



REST OF WORLD III-51

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by Application - Material Simulation, Optimization

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Computing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Material Simulation, Optimization and Other Applications

for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-52



Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Space & Defense, Transportation,

Healthcare, Banking & Finance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-53



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Space & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Banking & Finance

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-54



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 111

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820074/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

