Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2021-2026: Assess the Technology, Companies/Organizations, R&D Efforts, and Potential Solutions

This report assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing.

The report provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum computing impact on infrastructure including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2021 to 2026. This includes the quantum computing market across major industry verticals.

Select Report Findings:

The global market for QC hardware will exceed $7.1 billion by 2026

by 2026 Leading application areas are simulation, optimization, and sampling

Managed services will reach $206 million by 2026 with CAGR of 44.2%

by 2026 with CAGR of 44.2% Key professional services will be deployment, maintenance, and consulting

QC based on superconducting (cooling) loops tech will reach $3.3B by 2026

by 2026 Fastest growing industry verticals will be government, energy, and transportation

Quantum Computing Industry Impact

The implications for data processing, communications, digital commerce and security, and the internet as a whole cannot be overstated as quantum computing is poised to radically transform the ICT sector. In addition, quantum computing will disrupt entire industries ranging from government and defense to logistics and manufacturing. No industry vertical will be immune to the potential impact of quantum computing. Every industry must pay great attention to technology developments, implementation, integration, and market impacts.

Quantum Computing Capabilities

While classical (non-quantum) computers make the modern digital world possible, there are many tasks that cannot be solved using conventional computational methods. This is because of limitations in processing power. For example, fourth-generation computers cannot perform multiple computations at one time with one processor. Whereas parallel computing is achieved in classical computers via linking processors together, quantum computers may conduct multiple computations with a single processor. This is referred to as quantum parallelism and is a major difference between hyper-fast quantum computers and speed-limited classical computers.

Physical phenomena at the nanoscale indicate that a quantum computer is capable of computational feats that are orders of magnitude greater than conventional methods. This is due to the use of something referred to as a quantum bit (qubit), which may exist as a zero or one (as in classical computing) or may exist in two-states simultaneously (0 and 1 at the same time) due to the super position principle of quantum physics. This enables greater processing power than the normal binary (zero only or one only) representation of data.

Quantum computing is anticipated to support many new and enhanced capabilities including:

Ultra-secure Data and Communications: Data is encrypted and also follow multiple paths through a phenomenon known as quantum teleportation

Super-dense Data and Communications: Significantly denser encoding will allow substantially more information to be sent from point A to point B

Quantum vs. Classical Computing

High-performance computing (HPC) refers to high-speed computation provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high-performance data computation and analysis such as high-frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more.

While quantum computing does not utilize a faster clock-speed than classical computing, it is much faster than traditional computing infrastructure for solving certain problems as quantum computers can handle exponentially larger data sets. Accordingly, quantum computing is well-positioned to support certain industry verticals and solve specific problems such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely upon prime factorings such as cryptology and blockchain-dependent solutions.

Quantum Computing Technology Development

While there is great promise for quantum computing, it remains largely in the research and development (R&D) stage as companies, universities, and research organizations seek to solve some of the practical problems for commercialization such as how to keep a qubit stable. The stability problem is due to molecules always being in motion, even if that motion is merely a small vibration. When qubits are disturbed, a condition referred to as decoherence occurs, rendering computing results unpredictable or even useless. One of the potential solutions is to use super-cooling methods such as cryogenics.

Some say there is a need to reach absolute zero (the temperature at which all molecular motion ceases), but that is a theoretical temperature that is practically impossible to reach and maintain, requiring enormous amounts of energy. There are some room-temperature quantum computers in R&D using photonic qubits, but nothing is yet scalable. Some experts say that if the qubit energy level is high enough, cryogenic type cooling is not a requirement.

Alternatives include ion trap quantum computing and other methods to achieve very cold super-cooled small-scale demonstration level computing platforms. There are additional issues involved with implementing and operating quantum computing. In terms of maintenance, quantum systems must be kept at subzero temperatures to keep the qubits stable, which creates trouble for people working with them and expensive, energy-consuming equipment to support. Some of those additional issues include:

Qubits need to generate useful instructions to function on a large scale. Algorithms need to be applied for error correction to check and correct random qubit errors. These instruction sets use physical qubits to extend the viability of the information in the system.

Algorithms need to be applied for error correction to check and correct random qubit errors. These instruction sets use physical qubits to extend the viability of the information in the system. Traditionally it takes multiple lasers to create each qubit. As qubits become more complex and problems require more complex solutions, it is necessary to scale up the number of qubits on a single chip.

Additional issues arise with quantum computing due to quantum effects at the atomic level, such as interference between electrons. The implications are that Moore's law breaks down, which means one cannot simply assume computational innovation will grow at the same pace with quantum computers.

Once these issues are overcome, we anticipate that quantum computing will become more mainstream for solving specific types of problems. However, there will remain general-purpose computing problems that must be solved with classical computing. In fact, we anticipate development of solutions that involve quantum and classical CPUs on the same computing platform, which will be capable of solving combined general purpose and use case-specific computation problems. These next generation computing systems will provide the best of both worlds, which will be high-speed, general-purpose computing combined with use case-specific ultra-performance for certain tasks that will remain outside the range of binary computation for the foreseeable future.

