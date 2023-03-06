Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9.56 Billion by 2031 at a 28.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Computing Market 2021-2031 by Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global quantum computing market will reach $9,563.1 million by 2031, growing by 28.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the need for secure communication and digitization, an emergence of advance applications and early adoption of quantum computers in some industries, increased investment in quantum computing technology, and the rise of numerous strategic partnerships and collaborations among key vendors.



This 187-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global quantum computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global quantum computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Quantum Computers

Programmed Infrastructure

Software

Simulation

Optimization

Machine Learning

Sampling and Others

Services

Professional Services

Deployment and Installation

Infrastructure Maintenance

Consulting and Education

Managed Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Superconducting Qubits

Trapped Ion

Quantum Cryptography

Quantum Annealing

Topological and Photonic

By Deployment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

On-premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Machine Learning (ML)

Quantum Optimization

Quantum Simulation

Quantum Finance

Quantum Chemistry

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

BFSI

Government and Public Services

Aerospace and Defense

Energy & Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Chemical Industry

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing Industry

Cybersecurity

Media and Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

1QB Information Technologies Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Anyon Systems, Inc.

Atos SE

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

ColdQuanta, Inc.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

IonQ Inc.

ISARA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

QC Ware Corp.

Quantum Circuits, Inc.

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

River Lane Research

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

Zapata Computing, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

