Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2023-2028: Managed Services in Quantum Computing to Soar at 47.3% CAGR - Unraveling the Potential

The global quantum computing market is anticipated to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2028, driven by advancements in technology, research and development efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. The report provides global and regional forecasts, as well as the outlook for quantum computing's impact on infrastructure, including hardware, software, applications, and services. It covers major industry verticals where quantum computing is expected to make a significant impact.

Select Report Findings

The global market for quantum computing hardware is projected to exceed $9.1 billion by 2028.

by 2028. Leading application areas for quantum computing include simulation, optimization, and sampling.

Managed services are expected to reach $328 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 47.3%.

by 2028 with a CAGR of 47.3%. Key professional services in the quantum computing market will be deployment, maintenance, and consulting.

Quantum computing based on superconducting (cooling) loops technology is predicted to reach $4.5 billion by 2028.

by 2028. The fastest-growing industry verticals for quantum computing are government, energy, and transportation.

Quantum Computing Industry Impact

The impact of quantum computing on data processing, communications, digital commerce, and security, as well as the internet as a whole, is anticipated to be transformative for the ICT sector. Quantum computing is also expected to disrupt various industries, ranging from government and defense to logistics and manufacturing. The potential impact of quantum computing is widespread, and every industry needs to pay close attention to technology developments, implementation, integration, and market impacts.

Quantum Computing Capabilities

Quantum computing utilizes the unique capabilities of quantum bits (qubits) to perform computational feats that are orders of magnitude greater than conventional methods. Qubits can exist in multiple states simultaneously due to the principles of quantum physics, enabling greater processing power than the binary representation of data used in classical computing.

Quantum computing is expected to support various capabilities, including:

Ultra-Secure Data and Communications: Quantum teleportation allows encrypted data to follow multiple paths, enhancing security.

Super-Dense Data and Communications: Significantly denser encoding will enable more information to be sent from point A to point B.

Quantum vs. Classical Computing

Quantum computing is not faster in terms of clock speed than classical computing, but it can handle exponentially larger data sets, making it much faster for solving certain problems. Quantum computing is well-suited for specific applications such as cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies that rely on prime factorings, like cryptology and blockchain.

Quantum Computing Technology Development

Quantum computing is still in the research and development stage as organizations seek to solve practical problems for commercialization. Challenges include maintaining qubit stability, as they are affected by molecules' constant motion. Potential solutions involve super-cooling methods like cryogenics, but room-temperature quantum computers using photonic qubits are also being explored.

Once these challenges are overcome, quantum computing is expected to become more mainstream for solving specific types of problems. We anticipate the development of solutions involving both quantum and classical CPUs on the same platform to combine general-purpose and ultra-performance computation for certain tasks.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Understanding Quantum Computing

2.2 Quantum Computer Types

2.2.1 Quantum Annealer

2.2.2 Analog Quantum

2.2.3 Universal Quantum

2.3 Quantum Computing vs. Classical Computing

2.3.1 Will Quantum Replace Classical Computing?

2.3.2 Physical Qubits vs. Logical Qubits

2.4 Quantum Computing Development Timeline

2.5 Quantum Computing Market Factors

2.6 Quantum Computing Development Progress

2.7 Quantum Computing Patent Analysis

2.8 Quantum Computing Regulatory Analysis

2.9 Quantum Computing Disruption and Company Readiness

3. Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing State of the Industry

3.2 Quantum Computing Technology Stack

3.3 Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence

3.4 Quantum Neurons

3.5 Quantum Computing and Big Data

3.6 Linear Optical Quantum Computing

3.7 Quantum Computing Business Model

3.8 Quantum Software Platform

3.9 Application Areas

3.10 Emerging Revenue Sectors

3.11 Quantum Computing Investment Analysis

3.12 Quantum Computing Initiatives by Country

3.12.1 USA

3.12.2 Canada

3.12.3 Mexico

3.12.4 Brazil

3.12.5 UK

3.12.6 France

3.12.7 Russia

3.12.8 Germany

3.12.9 Netherlands

3.12.10 Denmark

3.12.11 Sweden

3.12.12 Saudi Arabia

3.12.13 UAE

3.12.14 Qatar

3.12.15 Kuwait

3.12.16 Israel

3.12.17 Australia

3.12.18 China

3.12.19 Japan

3.12.20 India

3.12.21 Singapore

4. Quantum Computing Drivers and Challenges

4.1 Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

4.2 Quantum Computing Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

4.2.2 Growing Investment of Governments

4.2.3 Emergence of Advance Applications

4.3 Quantum Computing Market Challenges

5. Quantum Computing Use Cases

5.1 Quantum Computing in Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Applying Quantum Technology to Financial Problems

5.3 Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles with Quantum AI

5.4 Car Manufacturers Using Quantum Computing

5.5 Accelerating Advanced Computing for NASA Missions

6. Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Quantum Computing Value Chain Structure

6.2 Quantum Computing Competitive Analysis

6.2.1 Leading Vendor Efforts

6.2.2 Start-up Companies

6.2.3 Government Initiatives

6.2.4 University Initiatives

6.2.5 Venture Capital Investments

6.3 Large-Scale Computing Systems

7. Company Analysis

8. Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

8.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure

8.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Technology Segment

8.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.4 Quantum Computing Market by Region

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix: Quantum Computing and Classical HPC

10.1 Next Generation Computing

10.2 Quantum Computing vs. Classical High-Performance Computing

10.3 Artificial Intelligence in High Performance Computing

10.4 Quantum Technology Market in Exascale Computing

