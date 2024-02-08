Global Quantum Computing Research Analysis Report 2023 Featuring IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Zapata Computing, Riverlane, SEEQC, and QuEra

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Computing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum computing industry is at the cusp of a transformative era with new research affirming its monumental potential in reshaping the digital economy. Groundbreaking research provides an exhaustive analysis of the global quantum computing market, revealing significant growth opportunities and revenue prospects for industry stakeholders.

Key Findings and Revenue Insights

Our latest study delves deep into the industry, presenting meticulous revenue assessments for 2022, which serves as the foundational year. An intricate breakdown of revenue size is provided, segmented by region, application, and various industry sectors, delivering a comprehensive perspective into the quantum computing landscape.

Regional and Sector-specific Growth Trajectories

Highlighting the regional dynamism, the research underscores areas experiencing rapid growth, noting specific sectors that are poised to capitalize on quantum computing advancements. These insights not only chart current trajectories but also forecast future market expansions, offering a strategic roadmap for participants.

Market Drivers and Restraints

The analysis identifies and elucidates the key factors propelling the quantum computing market alongside those that may pose as restraints. This dual lens ensures that stakeholders are well-informed of the potential headwinds and tailwinds affecting market growth.

Surveys and Expert Perspectives

Integral to the research is a survey conducted with leading vendors within the quantum computing ecosystem, providing invaluable perspectives directly from market players. Their expert insights enrich the study, ensuring that the findings are grounded in real-world experiences and expectations.

Emerging Opportunities for Market Players

The narrative culminates by spotlighting emerging opportunities in the quantum computing sphere. These findings are indispensable for existing market players and newcomers alike, presenting clear avenues to leverage for sustained growth and competitive advantage.

The quantum computing market is fast defining the future of technology, with its implications spanning AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity. Stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the new research to align their strategic endeavors with the market's promising horizon.

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Ecosystem

  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Intel
  • Zapata Computing
  • Riverlane
  • SEEQC
  • QuEra

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Quantum Computing and AI
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization and Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quantum Computing
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities in Quantum Computing

  • Glossary
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Quantum Computing - Overview
  • Quantum Computing Development Approaches
  • Various Qubit Technologies - Pros and Cons
  • Qubits - A Quantum Leap
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Global Public Sector Investments in Quantum Computing (2022)
  • Regional Analysis - North America
  • Regional Analysis - Europe
  • Regional Analysis - Middle East and Africa
  • Regional Analysis - APAC
  • Application Opportunities
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Percent Revenue by Region
  • Percent Revenue by Application
  • Percent Revenue by Industry Sectors
  • Revenue Size Analysis - 2022
  • Impact Across Industry Sectors

Growth Opportunities Analysis - Enterprise Survey

  • Scope of Primary Research (Survey)
  • Most Enterprise Customers Running Experiments on Quantum Computing
  • Investing in Product Development Remains the Top Priority
  • Key Challenges for Adoption
  • Key Drivers for Adoption
  • Partnerships Remain Crucial to Drive Innovation
  • Consideration Criteria for Selecting Quantum Computing Vendors

Growth Opportunities Analysis - Prospects

  • Future Roadmap by Approach
  • Preparing Businesses for the Quantum Future

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i1wkc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2024: Digital Media Players like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are Catalyzing a Significant Spike in Online Media Content Consumption

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2024: Digital Media Players like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are Catalyzing a Significant Spike in Online Media Content Consumption

The "Content Streaming Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global content streaming market is...
Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Industry Research Report 2024

Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Industry Research Report 2024

The "Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.