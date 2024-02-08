Global Quantum Computing Research Analysis Report 2023 Featuring IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Zapata Computing, Riverlane, SEEQC, and QuEra

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Quantum Computing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum computing industry is at the cusp of a transformative era with new research affirming its monumental potential in reshaping the digital economy. Groundbreaking research provides an exhaustive analysis of the global quantum computing market, revealing significant growth opportunities and revenue prospects for industry stakeholders.



Key Findings and Revenue Insights

Our latest study delves deep into the industry, presenting meticulous revenue assessments for 2022, which serves as the foundational year. An intricate breakdown of revenue size is provided, segmented by region, application, and various industry sectors, delivering a comprehensive perspective into the quantum computing landscape.



Regional and Sector-specific Growth Trajectories



Highlighting the regional dynamism, the research underscores areas experiencing rapid growth, noting specific sectors that are poised to capitalize on quantum computing advancements. These insights not only chart current trajectories but also forecast future market expansions, offering a strategic roadmap for participants.



Market Drivers and Restraints

The analysis identifies and elucidates the key factors propelling the quantum computing market alongside those that may pose as restraints. This dual lens ensures that stakeholders are well-informed of the potential headwinds and tailwinds affecting market growth.



Surveys and Expert Perspectives



Integral to the research is a survey conducted with leading vendors within the quantum computing ecosystem, providing invaluable perspectives directly from market players. Their expert insights enrich the study, ensuring that the findings are grounded in real-world experiences and expectations.



Emerging Opportunities for Market Players

The narrative culminates by spotlighting emerging opportunities in the quantum computing sphere. These findings are indispensable for existing market players and newcomers alike, presenting clear avenues to leverage for sustained growth and competitive advantage.



The quantum computing market is fast defining the future of technology, with its implications spanning AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity. Stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the new research to align their strategic endeavors with the market's promising horizon.

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Ecosystem

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Zapata Computing

Riverlane

SEEQC

QuEra

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing

Growth Opportunity 2: Quantum Computing and AI

Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization and Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Quantum Computing

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities in Quantum Computing

Glossary

Scope of Analysis

Quantum Computing - Overview

Quantum Computing Development Approaches

Various Qubit Technologies - Pros and Cons

Qubits - A Quantum Leap

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Public Sector Investments in Quantum Computing (2022)

Regional Analysis - North America

Regional Analysis - Europe

Regional Analysis - Middle East and Africa

and Regional Analysis - APAC

Application Opportunities

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Application

Percent Revenue by Industry Sectors

Revenue Size Analysis - 2022

Impact Across Industry Sectors

Growth Opportunities Analysis - Enterprise Survey

Scope of Primary Research (Survey)

Most Enterprise Customers Running Experiments on Quantum Computing

Investing in Product Development Remains the Top Priority

Key Challenges for Adoption

Key Drivers for Adoption

Partnerships Remain Crucial to Drive Innovation

Consideration Criteria for Selecting Quantum Computing Vendors

Growth Opportunities Analysis - Prospects

Future Roadmap by Approach

Preparing Businesses for the Quantum Future

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i1wkc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets