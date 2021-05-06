Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market 2021-2025: Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
May 06, 2021, 23:30 ET
The quantum cryptography solutions market is expected to grow by USD 243.23 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period.
The un-hackability of photons by laws of QM is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high R&D and implementation costs will hamper the market growth.
Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market: End-user Landscape
The adoption of quantum cryptography solutions in the defense segment is majorly driven by the need for a highly secure military weapon, surveillance, and communication systems to bolster the security interests in countries. Quantum cryptography will be able to provide distinct military and international diplomacy advantages in the post-quantum era. Military superpowers such as the US and China are increasingly funding and investments in developing quantum-safe technologies such as quantum cryptography. These factors are expected to further drive the global quantum cryptography solutions market in this segment.
Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the quantum cryptography solutions market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. North America is an early adopter of advanced technologies such as cognitive computing and machine learning which is primarily driving the quantum cryptography solutions market in the region. Moreover, the early adoption of such technologies has resulted in the comprehensive, advanced technology ecosystem in the region and extensive digitization across private as well as public sectors.
Companies Covered:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- International Business Machines Corp.
- MagiQ Technologies Inc.
- Quantum Xchange
- Qubitekk Inc.
- QuintessenceLabs Pvt. Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
