Global Quantum Key Distribution Market 2020-2029: Ten-year Forecasts and Revenue Assessments

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Key Distribution: The Next Generation - A Ten-year Forecast and Revenue Assessment: 2020 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts and analysis for key QKD industry developments. The author was the first industry analysis firm to predict that quantum security in mobile phones would become a significant revenue earner in the short-term. Phones using QRNGs were announced earlier this year and this report discusses how the mobile QRNG market will evolve.

There have been some big developments in the QKD space. In particular, the regulatory and financial framework for the development of a vibrant QKD business has matured. On the standardization and funding front, the ITU-T standardization is near complete while both the US and UK governments have announced major funding for large-scale quantum networks with QKD as a central component. And the QuantumCtek IPO may just be the beginning of the new public companies in this space.



The report contains forecasts of the hardware and service revenues from QKD in all the major end-user groups. It also profiles all the leading suppliers of QKD boxes and services. These profiles are designed to provide the reader of this report with an understanding of how the major players are creating QKD products and building marketing strategies for QKD as quantum computers become more ubiquitous.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Key Developments Since our Last Report

E.2 Specific Signs that the Market for QKD is Growing

E.3 Evolution of QKD Technology and its Impact on the Market

E.3.1 Reach (Transmission Distance)

E.3.2 Speed (Key Exchange Rate)

E.3.3 Cost (Equipment)

E.4 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts of QKD Markets

E.4.1 Forecasts by End-user Segment

E.5 Five Firms to Watch Closely in the QKD Space



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Why QKD is a Growing Market Opportunity

1.2 Overview of QKD Technological Challenges

1.3 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.4 Methodology of this Report

1.5 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Technological Assessment

2.1 Setting the Scene: QKD in Cryptography-land

2.2 Why QKD: What Exactly does QKD Bring to the Cryptography Table?

2.3 PQC's Love-Hate Relationship with QKD

2.4 QKD's Technological Challenges

2.5 QKD Transmission Infrastructure

2.6 Chip-based QKD

2.7 QKD Standardization: Together we are Stronger

2.8 Key Takeaways from this Chapter



Chapter Three: QKD Markets - Established and Emerging

3.1 QKD Markets: A Quantum Opportunity Being Driven by Quantum Threats

3.2 Government and Military Markets - Where it all Began

3.3 Civilian Markets for QKD

3.4 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Ten-year Forecasts of QKD Markets

4.1 Forecasting Methodology

4.2 Changes in Forecast Since Our Last Report

4.2.1 The Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Reduction in Satellite Penetration

4.2.3 Faster Reduction in Pricing

4.2.4 Bigger Role for China?

4.2 Forecast by End-User Type

4.3 Forecast by Type of QKD Infrastructure: Terrestrial or Satellite

4.4 Forecast of Key QKD-related Equipment and Components

4.5 Forecast by Geography/Location of End Users



Chapter Five: Profiles of QKD Companies

5.1 Approach to Profiling

5.2 ABB (Switzerland/Sweden)

5.3 Cambridge Quantum Computing (United Kingdom)

5.4 ID Quantique (Switzerland)

5.5 KETS Quantum Security (United Kingdom)

5.6 MagiQ Technologies (United States)

5.7 Nokia (Finland)

5.8 QuantumCtek (China)

5.9 Quantum Xchange (United States)

5.10 Qubitekk (United States)

5.11 QuintessenceLabs (Australia)

5.12 SK Telecom (Korea)

5.13 Toshiba (Japan)

