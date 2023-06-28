Global Quantum Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Quantum Sensors to Make Oil & Gas Operations Safer & More Efficient

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Quantum Sensors estimated at US$450.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$673.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Atomic Clocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$197.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Quantum Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$100.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

AOSense, Inc.

Apogee Instruments, Inc.

Biospherical Instruments Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering

GWR Instruments, Inc.

Impedans Ltd.

LI-COR, Inc.

M Squared Lasers Limited

METER Group, Inc.

Muquans SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Skye Instruments Limited

Spectrum Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Quantum Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

From Quantum Computing to Quantum Sensing, Quantum Resources & Technologies Are Edging Closer to Commercialization

The Quantum World Sees the Light of Commercialization: Global Market Opportunity for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Quantum Sensors: Definition, Importance & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Quantum Sensors Emerge to Revolutionize Healthcare

Quantum Sensors Provide Autonomous Cars the Much Need Breakthrough

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for "Shared Mobility" is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars & Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion

Robust Outlook for Autonomous Vehicles Paves the Way for Quantum Sensors to Revolutionize Navigation & Communications in Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles: Global Sales of Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021 2023, 2025 and 2027

A Review of Quantum Sensors' Impact on the Automotive Industry

Quantum Sensors to Make Oil & Gas Operations Safer & More Efficient

Quantum Sensors Provide a Quantum Leap for Military & Defense Capabilities. Here's How

Rising Global Defense Spending, Unfazed by the Pandemic, Bodes Well for Quantum Sensors in Military & Defense Applications

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Quantum Sensing in Military & Defense Applications: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

A Peek Into the Growing Role of Quantum Sensors in Military Applications?

Quantum Computing Takes Huge Strides in the Energy End-Use Sector

Increased Deployment of Sensors to Facilitate Sustainable Crop Production Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Focus on Sustainability to Expand the Role of Quantum Sensing in Environmental Monitoring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n8eus

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets