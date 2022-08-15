Global Quantum Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Growing Government and Private Venture Funding & Increasing R&D Expenditure of Major Technology Companies - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Technologies Global Market - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum technologies global market is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR of from 2021 to 2030 to reach $3,518.3 million by 2030.

The factors such as growing government and private venture funding for quantum technologies, increasing R&D expenditure of major technology companies to develop quantum technologies, strategic collaboration, partnerships, and mergers for the quantum technologies are driving the quantum technologies global market.

Whereas, the emergence of mobile and convenient quantum processors and the development of advanced quantum technologies provides immense growth opportunities for the market. The lack of skilled professionals, high cost and complexity associated with the development of quantum technologies, and cryptographic risk associated with quantum communications are hindering the market growth.



The market for quantum technologies is segmented based on technology, products, end-user, and geography. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Communication. Among these, the Quantum Sensing segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

Quantum computing is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Based on the types of sensors, the Quantum Sensing global market is further segmented into Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Sensors, and Others. Among the sensors, the Atomic Clock segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

Magnetic Sensors is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Quantum computing is further segmented based on application and based on deployment. Based On application, the quantum computing global market is segmented into Machine Learning, Optimization, and Simulations. Among these, the Optimization segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

The simulations segment is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Based on the deployment, the quantum computing global market is sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Among these, cloud-based deployment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.



Based on product the quantum technologies global market is divided into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the Hardware segment is accounted for the highest revenue of in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The services segment is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.



Based on end-users, the quantum technologies global market is segmented into Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Energy, Oil and Gas, Chemical & Material science, Logistics and Distribution, Aerospace, Defense, and Others. Among these, the Aerospace segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.



North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The factors such as increasing R&D expenditure, growing industries, the establishment of quantum research centers, development of national strategy by the government, the presence of major technology companies, increasing collaboration between quantum technology companies and industries, and the increasing number of quantum computing start-ups companies are driving the quantum technologies market in the region.



Europe is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The factors such as growing industry, the launch of quantum research programs with government investment, development of various consortiums by collaborating with large industrial partners, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, and research organizations to build a quantum computer into usable industrial applications, increasing private venture funding, the launch of new research programmers, increasing collaboration between quantum technology companies and industries, collaboration with other countries, merging between quantum technology companies to explore different application areas and growing start-up company activities are driving the quantum technologies market in the region.



The quantum technologies global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in strategic collaboration, partnership, mergers, and new product launches in quantum technologies to expand their product portfolio and maintain their market shares.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in Government Funding and Private Investment

Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D)

Strategic Collaboration, Mergers, and Technology Partnerships in the Quantum Technologies

Emergence of Mobile and Convenient Quantum Processors Requiring Less Sophisticated Environment and Development of Advanced Quantum Technologies

Restraints and Threats

Lack of Skilled Personnel

High Cost and Complexity Associated with the Development of Quantum Technologies

The Cryptographic Risk Associated with Quantum Computing

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Patent Analysis

Funding Analysis

Public Funding Analysis

Analysis of Private Venture and Government Funding (Quantum Technology Companies)

Deal Analysis

Deal Analysis (Industries, Universities, Government & Quantum Technology Companies)

Deal Analysis (Within Quantum Technology Companies)

Quantum Technologies (Merges and Acquisition)

Quantum Technologies (New Product Launch)

Quantum Technology Partnerships

Matrix of Quantum Technologies Companies

Market Share Analysis Based on Major Players

Quantum Technologies Global Market Share Analysis

Quantum Computing and Communication Global Market Share Analysis

The key players in the quantum technologies global market include

Alphabet Inc.

Aosense, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Ix-Blue

Li-Cor, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Rigetti Holdings, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Companies Mentioned

QBit

A Star Quantum

AegiQ

Agnostiq, Inc.

Algorithmiq

Alibaba Quantum Computing

Alice & Bob

Aliro Quantum

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Alpine Quantum Technologies

Amazon

Apogee Instrument Inc.

Archer Materials Limited

Arqit Limited

Atom Computing

Atomionics

Atos SE

AUREA Technology

Baidu

Bleximo

BOLTZ.AI

BosonQPsi

Boxcat Inc.

Bristol Quantum

C12 Quantum Electronics

Classiq

CogniFrame Inc.

ColdQuanta

Crypto Quantique

D-Wave Systems, Inc.

EeroQ

eleQtron

Elyah

Entangled Networks

Entropica Labs

Equal1

Fujitsu Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc (Quantinuum)

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulation

HRL Laboratories

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ID Quantique

Infineon

infinity

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

IonQ

IQM Finland Oy

KEEQuant

KETS Quantum Security

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Ki3 Photonics and Quantum Bridge Technologies

M Squared Lasers

MagiQ Technologies Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

M-Squared Lasers Limited

Multiverse Computing

NextGenQ

Nokia Bell Labs

Nord Quantique

Nu Quantum

ORCA Computing Ltd

Origin Quantum

Oxford Ionics

ParityQC

Pasqal

Phasecraft

PQShield

PsiQuantum

QC Ware

Q-CTRL

Qike Quantum

Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech

Qnami AG

QNu Labs

QphoX

QpiAI

Quandela

Quantica Computacao

QuantrolOx

Quantum Brilliance

Quantum Circuits, Inc. (QCI)

Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Dice

Quantum Generative Materials LLC

Quantum Machines

Quantum Motion Technologies Ltd.

Quantum Xchange

Quantum-South

Quantware

Qubitekk

QuEra Computing

QuintessenceLabs

QuiX Quantum

QunaSys Inc.

Rigetti Computing

Riverlane

SaxonQ

SeeQC

SEEQC UK & others

Silicofeller

Sparrow Quantum

Spectrum Technologies Inc.

SpeQtral

SpinQ Technology Inc.

Terra Quantum

ThinkQuantum

Toshiba Corporation

Universal Quantum

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

XeedQ

Zapata Computing, Inc.

