GLOBAL QUARTZ MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global quartz market is projected to record progress, with a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The ever-widening application of quartz in various industries, the increasing demands from the optics sector, and the rise in the demand for semiconductors are the factors estimated to push the market growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824772/?utm_source=PRN







MARKET INSIGHTS

The bioactive glass market is undergoing rapid growth, for which quartz is used as a raw material.It is also used as a raw material in silicon metals that are used in photovoltaic solar cells.



There is an increasing demand for the production of solar PV cells.At the same time, the dielectric properties of the superfine quartz powder are gaining traction in various applications.



The demands for frac sand, high-purity quartz sand, which is used for the hydraulic fracturing process, is another driver for the market, since it results in the increased demands for quartz.However, the mining of quartz that includes, blasting and drilling activities, can cause various health problems for a miner, which is estimated to hamper the progress of the market.



As of 2018, the major market share was held by the hardware segment.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global quartz market is segregated and studied on the basis of regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region had the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecasted period of 2019-2027, primarily due to the region being the biggest construction and building market in the world.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market has the presence of many players contributing to the market growth.Nordic Mining ASA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co.



Ltd., Rusnano Group, Momentive Performance Materials, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., etc. are some of the big players of the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGC INC (FORMERLY ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD.)

2. BEIJING KAIDE QUARTZ CO. LTD

3. DOW

4. ELKEM ASA

5. FERROGLOBE PLC

6. HERAEUS HOLDING GMBH

7. JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO. LTD

8. MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

9. NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD.

10. NORDIC MINING ASA

11. RUSNANO GROUP

12. SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.

13. SIBELCO

14. SUMCO CORPORATION

15. THE QUARTZ CORPORATION



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824772/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

