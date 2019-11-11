Global Radar Sensor Industry
Nov 11, 2019, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.6%. Imaging Radar, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.3 Billion by the year 2025, Imaging Radar will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$780.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$650.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Imaging Radar will reach a market size of US$895.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbus Group; Arbe Robotics; Autoliv, Inc.; BAE Systems PLC; Brigade Electronics Group Plc; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive LLP; Denso Corporation; Echodyne Corp.; HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.; Infineon Technologies AG; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; Oculli Corporation; Omniradar B.V.; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAAB AB; Selex ES GmbH; SenZ2 BV; Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH; Terma A/S; Vega Americas Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG
