LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About radar systems and technology



Radar systems and associated technologies are used for detecting and tracking physical objects using radio waves to determine the range, angle, and velocity of objects. Radars are used in various applications in the civil, commercial, and military domain, which includes detecting ships, aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, weather information, and terrain.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global radar systems and technology market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global radar systems and technology market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of radar systems used in three domains, ground-based, airborne, and naval.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Radar Systems and Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Indra

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Thales



Market driver

• Development of new airports and terminal expansion

Market challenge

• Complexity in radar subsystem upgrades

Market trend

• Increasing demand for reducing runway incursions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



