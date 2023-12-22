Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market Forecasted to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Demand in Automotive and Electronics

The Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market reached a significant value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, advancing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.80% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

The Global Radiation Curable Coatings Market reached a significant value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, advancing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.80% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Radiation curable coatings are known for their exceptional quality, durability, and low environmental impact, owing to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Industries across various verticals are increasingly adopting these coatings due to their superior protection against corrosion, scratch, abrasion, and chemical damage, not to mention their mechanical and aesthetic enhancement benefits.

Trends Influencing the Radiation Curable Coatings Market

Several key trends are underpinning the growth of the radiation curable coatings market. The automotive sector, which relies on these coatings for scratch-resistant vehicle components, is a significant driver. Rising investments in advanced car infotainment systems align well with this trend, offering solid market prospects. Similarly, an uptick in the production of consumer electronics, including household appliances with enhanced surface properties, is fueling market expansion.

Moreover, the ease of application and robust bonding characteristics of radiation curable coatings are making them popular in the production of wooden furniture and pipelines for various industries, including oil drilling. Their role in the fiber optics industry, particularly for high-speed data transmission cables, is another pivotal factor propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation Insights

The comprehensive research covers the market performance segmented by ingredient type, which includes oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators, and additives, as well as by coating type, with subdivisions for ultraviolet curing and electron beam curing. Diving further, application-based segments span paper and film, printing inks, plastics, wood, and glass, offering detailed insights into each niche's potential.

  • Oligomers
  • Monomers
  • Photoinitiators
  • Additives
  • Ultraviolet Curing
  • Electron Beam Curing
  • Paper and Film
  • Printing Inks
  • Plastics
  • Wood
  • Glass

Regional dynamics are dissected, presenting analysis across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with a spotlight on pivotal countries contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

The competitive landscape section of the report brings to light the strategies implemented by industry leaders to maintain their market dominance. The study profiles major players, showcasing their product offerings, innovation strategies, and market positioning. Insightful analyses aim to provide stakeholders with crucial business intelligence to inform decision-making.

Addressing Key Questions

This market study addresses several critical questions concerning the dynamics of the Radiation Curable Coatings market, its current stature, growth potential, and the implications of COVID-19 on market trends. The report delivers an evidence-based assessment to investors, industry participants, and other stakeholders in navigating the market landscape adeptly.

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and efficiency in industrial manufacturing processes is making the radiation curable coatings market a focal point of interest for businesses looking to invest in future-ready solutions.

With the market poised for continued expansion, this report offers a comprehensive resource to understand and leverage the opportunities within the Radiation Curable Coatings industry.

Companies Profiled

  • 3M
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Allnex (PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited)
  • Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.
  • Axalta Coating Systems 
  • BASF 
  • DIC
  • Dymax
  • Evonik Industries
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

