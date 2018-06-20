Global Radiation Cured Products Strategic Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Radiation Cured Products Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiation Cured Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:



Radiation-Cured Coatings

Radiation-Cured Inks

Radiation-Cured Adhesives

The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) allnex ( Germany )

) Ashland, Inc. ( USA )

) Baldwin Technology Company, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience) ( Germany )

) Craig Adhesives and Coatings ( USA )

) Dexerials Corporation ( Japan )

) DIC Corp. ( Japan )

) Sun Chemical Corp. ( USA )

) DYMAX Corp. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Flint Group ( Luxembourg )

) FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd. (UK

Heraeus Noblelight America LLC ( USA )

) Momentive ( USA )

) Nordson Corporation ( USA )

) PPG Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Sartomer ( France )

) Toyo Ink Group ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Environmental Concerns Drive Radiation-Cured Products Market

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Segment Analysis

Radiation-Cured Coatings Market

UV-Curable and LED-Curing Systems Driving Radiation-Cured Coatings Market

Increasing Demand for UV-LED Curing Market

Food Packaging and Commercial Sector Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Cost Factor

Asia-Pacific

Highest Potential for UV-Curable Resins

Radiation-Cured Inks Market

Radiation-Cured Adhesives Market

Radcure Segment Rules the Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market

UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes on the Growth Trajectory



2. OPPORTUNITY INDICATORS FOR INDUSTRY GROWTH

Asia-Pacific-The Linchpin for Growth

Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Radiation Cured Products Market

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Radcure Coatings Demand



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

UV LED Curing Technology to Overpower Traditional UV Arc Lamps

Portable Equipment Enables On-site Field UV Curing

UV Cured Coatings Expand into Newer Application Areas

Soft-Touch Coatings

UV Cure Coatings in the Aerospace Industry

UV Curable PUDs for Flooring Applications

Direct-to-Metal Applications

Composite Repair Operations

Sunshine-Cure Coatings for Boat Decks

Cationic Photoinitiators: Preferable Component over Free Radical Photoinitiators

Advanced Chemistry: The Advent of Acrylated Allophanate Oligomers

UV Cured Powder Coatings Emerge Victorious in Eco-Friendly Race

Development of UV Cured Powder Coatings for Novel Applications

Military Applications of Powder Coatings

UV Inkjet and UV Flexo Inks Overthrow Offset Inks

UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction

UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention

Growing Demand for Radiation-Cured Coatings in Industrial Metal Coating Applications

Paper Industry Customers Demand Deinkable Radiation Cured Inks

Development of Performance Enriched Light Curing Adhesives for Optical Applications

Application of UV Curable Adhesives in the Medical Arena

Material Specificity

UV Curable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Gaining Ground

UV Curable PSAs

Highly Favored for Resealable Packaging

Emergence of LED Curing in Digital Printers

Need for Eco-Friendly Formulations Drives Paint Additives Market

Escalating Raw Material Costs Impede UV/EB Market Growth

Variable Energy Levels of Lamps

A Major Quality Issue



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. END-USE APPLICATIONS - A REVIEW

Applications of Radiation Cured Coatings

Applications of Radiation Cured Inks

Applications of Radiation Cured Adhesives

Select Applications of Radiation Cured Products

Wood Coatings

Food Packaging

Paper Conversion

Graphic Arts

Printing

Industrial Usage

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Metal Coatings

Optical Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Release Coatings

Powder Coatings

Merits

UV Curable Inks for Screen Printing



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & DEVELOPMENTS

Sartomer Europe Launches a New Polyester Acrylate

Sartomer Europe Announces the Launch of New Aliphatic Acrylate Oligomer

Sun Chemical Introduces New High Performance UV Flexo Inks

Sun Chemical Introduces SolarFlex FSP and SolarFlex Integra

BASF Includes Standard Epoxy Acrylates into UV resins Portfolio

Zeller+Gmelin Introduces New Set of Cold Foil Adhesives

Toyo Ink Develops New Series of UV-Curable Offset Inks

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Introduces a Next Generation Hardcoat

Allnex Announces the Launch of Radcure UV/EB Curable Resins

Allnex Launches a Plant Based EBECRYL 5849 Resin

Toyo Ink Arets Introduces a New Generation of UV flexo Inks

Toyo Ink Brasil Plans to Showcase Eco and UV Inks at Label Latinoamerica

Allnex Launches EBECRYL 854

Allnex Plans to Exhibit Innovative Resins & Additives for Energy Curable Applications at uv.eb West 2015

Allnex Introduces Amine Modified Polyether Acrylate EBECRYL 85



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Evonik merges Three High Performing Units into the Business Line of Coating Additives

Evonik Inaugurates New Coatings Laboratory

Sioen Chemicals Acquires U.V. Curable Systems B.V.B.A

Allnex Announces Investment Plans in Belgium Manufacturing Site

BASF Sells the Global Photoinitiator Business Line to IGM Resins B.V., Netherlands

Toyo Ink Announces the Selection as Preferred UV Ink Supplier to KBA-Sheetfed

Univar Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Polymer Technologies Ltd.

BASF Announces Extension of its Production Facilities for Laromer UV/EB Acrylates

Bayer Material Science Announces Change of Name to Covestro



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)

The United States (57)

(57) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (33)

(33) France (1)

(1)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (13)

(13)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

(Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hszx8/global_radiation?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-cured-products-strategic-market-2016-2018--2024-revival-in-the-residential--commercial-construction-sectors-aid-radiation-cured-products-market-300669527.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

