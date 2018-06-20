Global Radiation Cured Products Strategic Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Radiation Cured Products Market

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Radiation Cured Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiation Cured Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Radiation-Cured Coatings
- Radiation-Cured Inks
- Radiation-Cured Adhesives
The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- allnex (Germany)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- Baldwin Technology Company, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience) (Germany)
- Craig Adhesives and Coatings (USA)
- Dexerials Corporation (Japan)
- DIC Corp. (Japan)
- Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)
- DYMAX Corp. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Flint Group (Luxembourg)
- FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd. (UK
- Heraeus Noblelight America LLC (USA)
- Momentive (USA)
- Nordson Corporation (USA)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, Inc. (USA)
- Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
- Sartomer (France)
- Toyo Ink Group (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Environmental Concerns Drive Radiation-Cured Products Market
Volume Analysis
Value Analysis
Segment Analysis
Radiation-Cured Coatings Market
UV-Curable and LED-Curing Systems Driving Radiation-Cured Coatings Market
Increasing Demand for UV-LED Curing Market
Food Packaging and Commercial Sector Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Cost Factor
Asia-Pacific
Highest Potential for UV-Curable Resins
Radiation-Cured Inks Market
Radiation-Cured Adhesives Market
Radcure Segment Rules the Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market
UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes on the Growth Trajectory
2. OPPORTUNITY INDICATORS FOR INDUSTRY GROWTH
Asia-Pacific-The Linchpin for Growth
Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Radiation Cured Products Market
Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Radcure Coatings Demand
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
UV LED Curing Technology to Overpower Traditional UV Arc Lamps
Portable Equipment Enables On-site Field UV Curing
UV Cured Coatings Expand into Newer Application Areas
Soft-Touch Coatings
UV Cure Coatings in the Aerospace Industry
UV Curable PUDs for Flooring Applications
Direct-to-Metal Applications
Composite Repair Operations
Sunshine-Cure Coatings for Boat Decks
Cationic Photoinitiators: Preferable Component over Free Radical Photoinitiators
Advanced Chemistry: The Advent of Acrylated Allophanate Oligomers
UV Cured Powder Coatings Emerge Victorious in Eco-Friendly Race
Development of UV Cured Powder Coatings for Novel Applications
Military Applications of Powder Coatings
UV Inkjet and UV Flexo Inks Overthrow Offset Inks
UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction
UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention
Growing Demand for Radiation-Cured Coatings in Industrial Metal Coating Applications
Paper Industry Customers Demand Deinkable Radiation Cured Inks
Development of Performance Enriched Light Curing Adhesives for Optical Applications
Application of UV Curable Adhesives in the Medical Arena
Material Specificity
UV Curable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Gaining Ground
UV Curable PSAs
Highly Favored for Resealable Packaging
Emergence of LED Curing in Digital Printers
Need for Eco-Friendly Formulations Drives Paint Additives Market
Escalating Raw Material Costs Impede UV/EB Market Growth
Variable Energy Levels of Lamps
A Major Quality Issue
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. END-USE APPLICATIONS - A REVIEW
Applications of Radiation Cured Coatings
Applications of Radiation Cured Inks
Applications of Radiation Cured Adhesives
Select Applications of Radiation Cured Products
Wood Coatings
Food Packaging
Paper Conversion
Graphic Arts
Printing
Industrial Usage
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Metal Coatings
Optical Coatings
Plastic Coatings
Release Coatings
Powder Coatings
Merits
UV Curable Inks for Screen Printing
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & DEVELOPMENTS
Sartomer Europe Launches a New Polyester Acrylate
Sartomer Europe Announces the Launch of New Aliphatic Acrylate Oligomer
Sun Chemical Introduces New High Performance UV Flexo Inks
Sun Chemical Introduces SolarFlex FSP and SolarFlex Integra
BASF Includes Standard Epoxy Acrylates into UV resins Portfolio
Zeller+Gmelin Introduces New Set of Cold Foil Adhesives
Toyo Ink Develops New Series of UV-Curable Offset Inks
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Introduces a Next Generation Hardcoat
Allnex Announces the Launch of Radcure UV/EB Curable Resins
Allnex Launches a Plant Based EBECRYL 5849 Resin
Toyo Ink Arets Introduces a New Generation of UV flexo Inks
Toyo Ink Brasil Plans to Showcase Eco and UV Inks at Label Latinoamerica
Allnex Launches EBECRYL 854
Allnex Plans to Exhibit Innovative Resins & Additives for Energy Curable Applications at uv.eb West 2015
Allnex Introduces Amine Modified Polyether Acrylate EBECRYL 85
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Evonik merges Three High Performing Units into the Business Line of Coating Additives
Evonik Inaugurates New Coatings Laboratory
Sioen Chemicals Acquires U.V. Curable Systems B.V.B.A
Allnex Announces Investment Plans in Belgium Manufacturing Site
BASF Sells the Global Photoinitiator Business Line to IGM Resins B.V., Netherlands
Toyo Ink Announces the Selection as Preferred UV Ink Supplier to KBA-Sheetfed
Univar Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Polymer Technologies Ltd.
BASF Announces Extension of its Production Facilities for Laromer UV/EB Acrylates
Bayer Material Science Announces Change of Name to Covestro
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)
- The United States (57)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (33)
- France (1)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hszx8/global_radiation?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-cured-products-strategic-market-2016-2018--2024-revival-in-the-residential--commercial-construction-sectors-aid-radiation-cured-products-market-300669527.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article