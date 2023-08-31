Global Radiation Detection Equipment and Materials Report 2023-2033 - Expanding National Security, Nuclear Power, and Medical Imaging Applications Fuel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Radiation Detection Equipment and Materials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the multifaceted domain of radiation detection, shedding light on the cutting-edge technologies, emerging trends, and crucial insights that shape its trajectory.

As the demand for robust radiation detection solutions surges across diverse sectors, ranging from healthcare and nuclear power to border security and environmental monitoring, this report unveils a panoramic view of the market dynamics, challenges, and opportunities that define this critical field.

The radiation detection equipment market is an essential part of various industries, including medical imaging, nuclear power, manufacturing, security, and environmental monitoring. The main objective of this equipment is to detect and measure the presence of ionizing radiation, which includes alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron radiation.

Market growth is driven by national security, nuclear power generation, and medical imaging/diagnostics applications. Geiger counters and scintillation detectors are the most commonly used technologies. Semiconductor detectors are growing fastest for high resolution analysis. The market is consolidated with the top 5 suppliers accounting for the majority of the market.

Profiles of 33 companies including product offerings. Companies profiled include Berkeley Nucleonics, CoDeAc Solutions, Fuji Electric, Kromek, Mirion Technologies, Saint-Gobain, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Report contents include:

  • Overview of radiation types and sources.
  • Principles of radiation detection.
  • Market trends and drivers.
  • SWOT analysis.
  • Analysis of Equipment/devices market
  • Analysis of leading equipment suppliers and market shares.
  • Equipment pricing analysis.
  • Emerging technologies and innovations.
  • Analysis of radiation detection materials market
  • Material supplier analysis.
  • Pricing analysis and cost structure.
  • Analysis of end-use markets
  • Global market revenues 2018-2033 (Billion USD) by equipment type, end-use markets and region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 ACRONYMS AND TERMS

3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Overview of radiation types and sources
3.2 Principles of radiation detection
3.2.1 Ionization
3.2.2 Scintillation
3.2.3 Luminescence
3.2.4 Detection mediums
3.2.5 Moderation
3.2.6 Multi-stage detectors
3.2.7 Shielding
3.3 Applications

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR RADIATION DETECTION EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS
4.1 Market trends
4.2 SWOT analysis
4.3 Equipment/devices
4.3.1 PRD/SPRDs
4.3.1.1 Proportional Radiation Detectors (PRDs)
4.3.1.2 Semiconductor Proportional Radiation Detectors (SPRD)
4.3.2 Dosimeters
4.3.2.1 Types
4.3.3 Area Monitors
4.3.4 Survey Meters
4.3.5 RIIDs
4.3.6 Portal Monitors, Fixed
4.3.7 Portal Monitors, Portable
4.3.8 Portable Backpack Systems
4.3.9 Contamination Monitors
4.3.10 Leading suppliers and market shares
4.3.11 Equipment pricing analysis
4.3.12 Emerging technologies and innovations
4.4 Materials
4.4.1 NaI scintillators
4.4.2 Cesium Iodide crystals
4.4.3 Thin film scintillators
4.4.4 Lanthanam-based materials
4.4.5 CLYC-based materials
4.4.6 Oxide-based materials
4.4.7 Silicate-based materials
4.4.8 Yittrium-based materials
4.4.9 Plastic scintillators
4.4.10 Nanomaterials
4.4.11 Material suppliers
4.4.12 Pricing analysis and cost structure
4.5 End-use markets
4.5.1 Nuclear Energy
4.5.2 Food Industry
4.5.3 Industrial Radiography
4.5.4 Oil and Mining
4.5.5 Security and Military
4.5.6 Medical Imaging
4.6 Market outlook
4.7 Global market revenues 2018-2033 (Billion USD)
4.7.1 By equipment type
4.7.2 By end-use markets
4.7.3 By region

5 COMPANY PROFILES (33 company profiles)

  • AMETEK ORTEC
  • Arktis Radiation Detection Systems
  • Arrow-Tech, Inc.
  • Baltic Scientific Instruments
  • Berkeley Nucleonics
  • Bubble Technology Industries, Inc.
  • Canberra
  • CoDeAc Solutions
  • Dynasil Corporation
  • ECOTEST
  • Eljen Technology
  • Epic Crystal
  • FLIR Radiation, Inc.
  • Fluke Biomedical
  • Fuji Electric
  • Hamamatsu
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Kromek
  • LND, Inc.
  • Ludlum Measurements, Inc
  • Mirion Technologies
  • ORTEC
  • OSI Optoelectronics
  • Polimaster
  • Protean Instrument
  • Radiation Monitoring Devices
  • RAE Systems (Honeywell)
  • Rexon Components
  • S.E. International, Inc.
  • Saint Gobain
  • Scionix Holland BV
  • SEMIK
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4mzz9

