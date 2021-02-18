Global Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030
Feb 18, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radiation dose management market is witnessing a significant increase in the market size due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $231.1 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.
Presently, more than 21 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies.
Healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the radiation dose management market. The market is driven by certain factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and number of scans, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing regulatory requirements for diagnostic devices, increasing concern related to radiation exposure, and growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management.
Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has COVID-19 impacted the global radiation dose management market?
- What are the key regulations for the development, commercialization, and adoption of radiation dose management?
- How does the pricing of the radiation dose software impact the overall market growth?
- Which are the leading players that currently hold significant dominance in the global radiation dose management market?
- What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global radiation dose management market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?
- What is the patent landscape of the radiation dose management market for different modalities?
- What is the current annual demand for different radiation dose management modalities, end user, and mode of deployment across different regions? What is their growth potential over the forecast period (2021-2030)?
- What is the current market potential of radiation dose management, and what are the factors deciding the growth potential of radiation dose management for the forecast period?
- What is the current revenue contribution of different modalities, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?
- What are the various types of radiation dose management products available in the market? How many units of products have been installed in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively?
- Which mode of deployment contributes to the highest CAGR (%) in the global radiation dose management market?
- How does the end-user perception impact the growth of the global radiation dose management market?
- Which countries contribute to a major share of the current demand, and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities by players of the global radiation dose management market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.1.1 Natural Radiation Sources
1.1.2 Biological Effects of Radiation
1.1.3 Usage of Radiation in Medical Devices
1.1.4 Radiation Dose
1.1.5 Effective Radiation Dose
1.1.6 Factors Contributing to Unnecessary Radiation Exposure
2 Product Definition
3 Scope of Research Study
3.1 Scope of the Study
3.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report
3.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report
3.4 Forecast Period Selection Criteria
4 Research Scope and Methodology
4.1 Research Methodology
4.2 Primary Data Sources
4.3 Secondary Data Sources
4.4 Data and Prediction Modeling
4.5 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
4.6 Brief Overview of Market Estimation Process
4.7 Data Validation
4.8 Assumptions and Limitations
5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.1 Impact on Radiation Diagnostic Industry
5.1.1 Industry Analysis
5.1.2 Long-, Mid-, and Short-Term Impact
5.1.3 Impact on Radiation Diagnostic Equipment (CT Scanners, X-Ray, Mammography System, PET Scanners and SPECT, and Others)
5.2 Trend Analysis for Radiation Dose Management Market
5.2.1 Pre-COVID-19
5.2.2 Post-COVID-19
5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19 Industry
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest-of-the-World
5.4 Change in Competitive Landscape and Product Demand
5.5 Emerging Opportunities due to COVID-19 in Radiation Dose Management
5.6 Future Prospective: Post COVID-19 Scenarios and Recommendations
6 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Scenario
6.1 Historical Trends
6.2 Trends for Radiation Dose Management
6.3 Global Radiation Dose Management Scenario
6.4 Assumptions and Limitations
6.5 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
6.5.1 Key Findings
6.5.2 Opportunity Assessment
6.6 Market Dynamics
6.6.1 Overview
6.6.2 Impact Analysis
6.6.3 Market Drivers
6.6.3.1 Increasing Installed Bases of Radiology Equipment and Number of Scans
6.6.3.2 Growing Geriatric Population
6.6.3.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases
6.6.3.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
6.6.3.3.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
6.6.3.3.3 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
6.6.3.4 Increasing Regulatory Requirements for Diagnostic Devices
6.6.3.5 Increasing Concern Related to Radiation Over Exposure
6.6.3.6 Growing Awareness and Initiatives for Radiation Dose Management
6.6.4 Market Restraints
6.6.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals
6.6.4.2 High Cost Associated with Radiation Dose Software
6.6.5 Opportunities
6.6.5.1 Innovation
6.6.5.1.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Imaging
6.6.5.1.2 Impact of Cloud-Based Solutions
6.6.5.2 Regulatory Focus on Pediatric Procedures
6.6.5.2.1 Radiation Dose Management for Pediatric Procedures
6.6.5.3 Regional Expansion and Increasing Adoption of Radiation Dose Management Software in Emerging Economies
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Developments and Strategies
7.1.1 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships
7.1.2 Product Launches
7.1.3 Regulatory Approvals
7.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
7.2 Market Share Analysis
7.2.1 Market Share Analysis, by Company
8 Radiation Dose Management Pricing Analysis
8.1 Manual Dose Data Recording Cost Per Examination
8.2 Radiation Dose Management Software Pricing
8.3 Server Fee
9 Industry Insights
9.1 Patent Analysis
9.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Modality Type)
9.2 Regulatory Requirements
9.3 Bills and Acts for Radiation Dose Management
9.4 Alliances
9.5 Associations and Consortiums
10 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Modality)
10.1 CT Scanners
10.2 X-Ray, CR, and DR
10.3 Mammography System
10.4 Interventional Angiography Systems/Angio CT
10.5 Fluoroscopy Systems
10.6 PET Scanners and SPECT
10.7 Hybrid Imaging
11 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Product)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Radimetrics Enterprise Platform
11.2.1 Key Features
11.2.2 Radimetrics Enterprise Platform- Global Market
11.2.3 Installed Base and Number of Customers
11.2.4 Compatible Modalities
11.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking
11.3 DoseWatch and Dose Watch Explorer
11.4 teamplay Dose
11.5 NEXO [DOSE]
11.6 tqm/Dose and DoseMonitor
11.7 Radiation Dose Monitor
11.8 Imalogix Platform
11.9 Syncro-Dose and Aspire AWS
11.10 NovaDose
11.11 DoseWise Portal
11.12 SafeCT
11.13 MyXrayDose
11.14 DoseM
11.15 Dose Tracking System
11.16 DoseTrack
12 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Mode of Deployment)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Benchmarking
12.3 Web-Based
12.4 On-Premises
12.5 Cloud-Based
13 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by End Users)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Hospital
13.3 Diagnostic Centers
13.4 Others
14 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Region)
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Company Overview
15.2 Role in the Radiation Dose Management Market
15.3 Financials
15.4 Recent Development
15.5 SWOT Analysis
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Bayer AG
- Bracco
- Canon Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Guerbet Group
- General Electric Company
- Imalogix
- Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd.
- Medsquare
- MyXrayDose Ltd.
- Novarad Corporation
- PACSHealth, LLC
- Qaelum NV
- Sectra AB
- SST Group Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers, Inc.
- Virtual Phantom, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o82pk2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article